AHA Centre Situation Update No. 11: Typhoon Mangkhut (Ompong) - Wednesday, 27 September 2018, 12:00 hrs (UTC+7)

1. HIGHLIGHTS

a. Based on Situation Report Number 44 from the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) of the Philippines, a total of 561,247 families / 2,398,961 people were affected in 5,032 barangays, 481 cities/municipalities, and 31 provinces in in Regions I, II, III, Cordillera Administrative Region (CAR), National Capital Region (NCR), CALABARZON, and MIMAROPA. The number of temporarily displaced people further decreased to around 22,045 people / 5,218 families inside and outside evacuation centres.

b. An updated estimation suggests the total cost damages and losses in Regions I, II,

III, CALABARZON, V, and CAR is around PHP 33.7 billion (USD 621 million) (NDRRMC). This accounted for around PHP 26.8 billion (USD 493 million) in loss of agriculture sector and PHP 6.92 billion (USD 128 million) damages to infrastructure.

c. ASEAN-ERAT regional specialists are providing information management support for the Emergency Operations Centre of the NDRRMC (infographic on Page 1). Locally procured ASEAN relief items are being delivered to the affected areas, starting from 24 September 2018. The AHA Centre’s assistance has been received in the 4 worst affected regions:

d. As agricultural damages to staples are high with huge areas being inundated as a result of the typhoon, the demand for these staples will increase significantly over the next quarter. As the weather is transitioning towards Northeast Monsoon (Amihan), there should be forward planning measures to stockpile food in anticipation of the next typhoon season as PAGASA had forecasted 6 to 8 typhoons to develop or enter PAR between October 2018 and March 2019.

e. Compilation of Situation Updates, Flash Updates, and other information products of the AHA Centre is accessible through the following link: https://ahacentre.org/typhoon-mangkhut-ompong-updates/