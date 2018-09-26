26 Sep 2018

AHA Centre Situation Update No. 10: Typhoon Mangkhut (Ompong) - Wednesday, 26 September 2018, 12:00 hrs (UTC+7)

Report
from ASEAN Coordinating Centre for Humanitarian Assistance
Published on 26 Sep 2018 View Original
Highlights

a. Based on Situation Report Number 42 from the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council ( NDRRMC ) of the Philippines, a total of 561,255 families / 2,398,630 people were affected in 5,032 barangays, 4cities/municipalities, and 31 provinces in in Regions I, II, III, Cordillera Administrative Region (CAR), National Capital Region (NCR), CALABARZON, and MIMAROPA.

The number of temporarily displaced people further decreased to around 23,269 people / 5,610 families inside and outside evacuation centres .

b.
An updated estimation suggests the total cost damages and losses in Regions I, II,
III, CALABARZON, V, and CAR is around PHP 21.26 billion (USD 403 million) ( NDRRMC ). This accounted for around PHP 14.33 billion (USD 2 65 million) in loss of agriculture sector (no update) and PHP 6.92 billion (USD 131 million) damages to infrastructure.

c.
ASEAN - ERAT regional specialist s are providing information management support for the Emergency Operations Centre of the NDRRMC (infographic on Page 1) .

Locally procured ASEAN relief items are being delivered to the affected areas, starting from 24 September 2018.

