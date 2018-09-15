AHA Centre Situation Update No. 1: Typhoon Mangkhut - Saturday, 15 September 2018, 21:00 hrs (UTC+7)

1. HIGHLIGHTS

a. Typhoon Mangkhut (locally named Ompong) has made landfall in Cagayan Province and passed provinces in the northern Luzon of the Philippines on 15 September 2018. According to NDRRMC, as of 2100 hrs local time, Typhoon Mangkhut has exited the PAR. It was last located at 355 km West of Calayan, Cagayan (19.4°N, 118.1°E) and is now headed toward Southern China. The eye of storm is out of land, transversing South China Sea 100 km off the Luzon. It may make a second landfall in China on 16 September 2018 and expose Northern provinces of Viet Nam on 17 September 2018.

b. Based on the Situation Report Number 11 from the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) of the Philippines, a total of 137,950 people (34,808 families) have been affected in 684 barangays in Regions I, II, III, Cordillera Administrative Region (CAR), and National Capital Region (NCR).

c. Government of the Philippines has not made any request for international assistance. During an inter-ministerial meeting on 13 September 2018, the NDRRMC has referred to the AHA Centre, if there is a required assistance specifically on tech / heavy search and rescue (SAR), engineers, HazMat teams, and logistics support from inside the region under the spirit of One ASEAN One Response declaration.

d. The AHA Centre has dispatched In-Country Liaison Team (ICLT) to the Philippines and is currently on standby at the Emergency Operations Centre (EOC) of the NDRRMC.

e. Prior to this Situation Update, the AHA Centre has released Flash Updates #1 to #3 on Typhoon Mangkhut, which are available at the following address: https://ahacentre.org/flash-updates/