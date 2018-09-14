AHA Centre Flash Update: No. 03 – Typhoon Mangkhut (Omphong) 14 Sep 2018

Philippines

• PAGASA warns that #OmphongPH increases its threat over Northen Luzon as it moves closer at the speed of 20km/h (11 knots).

• Fishermen with small seacrafts are advised against venturing out to sea (particularly along seaboard of areas with Tropical Cyclone warning and eastern seaboard of Visayas and of Mindanao).

• The Southwest Monsoon (Habagat) enhanced by the typhoon will bring moderate to occasionally heavy rains over Visayas while scattered light to moderate to at times heavy rains over Palawan, Zamboanga Peninsula, Northern Mindanao and Caraga.

• NDRRMC has been maintaining contact and constant communication with the international, regional and field offices with pre-disaster assessments being conducted.

• A total of 351,152 family food packs across 17 regions; including food and non-food items amounting to PHP 710,825,555 (USD 13,131,699) have been prepositioned. A total of PHP 842,120,647 (USD 15,583,712) are funds on standby.

• Besides continuous monitoring and dissemination of updates and warnings, the authorities have also taken to assisting villagers in reinforcing structures, securing assets and establishing lifelines in preparation for the storm.

• Telecommunications and logistical arrangements are currently prepared for the potentially affected areas

Viet Nam

• Tropical Storm Barijat (Bao So) had weakened into tropical depression with border guards have coordinated with local families in coastal provinces and cities from Quang Ninh to Binh Dinh to move or pre-emptively evacuate.

• CCNDPC is also preparing for Typhoon Mangkhut as it continues to move westward and likely to make landfall in Viet Nam between 17 and 18 Sep 2018.

• According to the forecast, the Northern Provinces of Viet Nam is expected to be impacted and authorities are • National Meteorology and Hydrological Forecasting Centre forecasted that the storm will make landfall in the afternoon of 17 Sep 2018 with windspeeds of 130km/h (Category 2).

• Moderate to heavy rain is expected over the Northeast region between the evening of 13 Sep and morning of 14 Sep 2018. Landslides and flash floods are expected over the hilly and mountainous region.

• High likelihood of hurricane will directly affect the Tonkin Gulf between 16th and 17th September with direct impact on land in between 17 and 18 Sep 2018.