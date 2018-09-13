AHA Centre Flash Update: No. 02 – Typhoon Mangkhut (Omphong) 13 Sep 2018

Philippines

Besides continuous monitoring and dissemination of updates and warnings, the authorities have also taken to assisting villagers in reinforcing structures, securing assets and establishing lifelines in preparation for the storm.

A total of PHP 872,003,147 (USD 16,160,398) are funds on standby for Department of Social Welfare Central Office and concerned Field Offices.

A total of 356,349 family food packs across 17 regions; including food and non-food items amounting to PHP 710,825,555 (USD 13,131,699) have been prepositioned.

NDRRMC has been maintaining contact and constant communication with the Humanitarian Country Team Clusters through joint meeting.

Fishermen with small seacrafts are advised against venturing out to sea (particularly northern seaboard of Northern Luzon, eastern seaboard of Visayas and Mindanao)

Currently the storm has slightly accelerated from 20km/h to 30km/h moving westward while maintaining its strength.

PAGASA mentioned that the typhoon continues threaten Northern Luzon and is expected to make landfall in the northern tip of Cagayan on 15 Sep 2018 early morning.

Viet Nam

CCNDPC is expecting Tropical Storm Barijat (Bao So) to make landfall in Viet Nam by 14 Sep 2018 morning. The National Committee for Rescue of Disaster and Search and Rescue is currently preparing to respond provinces from Quang Ninh to Quang Nam (northern region bordering China)

Water management is currently being carried out to regulate the water levels in the reservoirs in anticipation to the heavy rainfall.

CCNDPC is also preparing for Typhoon Mangkhut as it continues to move westward and likely to make landfall in Viet Nam between 17 and 18 Sep 2018.

According to the forecast, the Northern Provinces of Viet Nam is expected to be impacted

National Meteorology and Hydrological Forecasting Centre is currently tracking and expecting Tropical Storm Barijat (Bao So) to make landfall Quang Ninh and Hai Phong provinces with strong winds before weakening into a low pressure area. Currently the storm is moving at 15-20km/h westwards and will continue to maintain speed.

Moderate to heavy rain is expected over the Northeast region between the evening of 13 Sep and morning of 14 Sep 2018. Landslides and flash floods are expected over the hilly and mountainous region.