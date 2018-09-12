AHA Centre Flash Update: No. 01 – Typhoon Mangkhut (Omphong) 12 Sep 2018
Philippines
• PAGASA has forecasted that #OmpongPH will enhance the Southwest Monsoon bringing occasional rain over Palawan, Mindoro Provinces and Western Visayas by 14 and 15 September. Keep yourself posted on the latest updates here.
• The typhoon is expected to traverse Cagayan – Batanes area on 15 September bringing heavy rains and strong winds over Northern Luzon and parts of Central and Southern Luzon.
• Estimated population directly affected by the typhoon: 1,216,566 people.
Batanes: 17,246 people Cagayan: 1,199,320 people
• NDRRMC has raised their alert levels to RED and are working with relevant departments and concerned field offices for preparedness measures.
• Regions in the Northern Philippines ranging from Batanes to Mindanao are currently on alert and prepared for #OmpongPH
• Storm surge of up to maximum height of 1 metre is forecasted and sea travel is strongly advised against. (Source: GDACS)
• A total of 356,349 family food packs; food and non-food items amounting to PHP 710,825,555 (USD 13,131,698.90) have been prepositioned.