AHA Centre Flash Update #8: Tropical Storm Tembin (VINTA) Countries under monitoring: PH, MY, ID, VN, KH, TH

AHA Centre Disaster Monitoring & Response System alert level downgraded to “WATCH” as TS Tembin slows down, currently located at 8.1 N, 108.9 E with maximum wind speeds of 93 kph (gusts of 120 kph). TS Tembin slows down, changed its course, potentially does not make landfall in Viet Nam.

Projected wind speeds and rainfall may still increase flood risks in southern part of Viet Nam, Cambodia, Thailand, Malaysia and Indonesia (figure above). Philippines, impact & response (NDRRMC, DSWD)

• 123 persons death and 160 persons still missing.

• 541,005 persons (115,568 families) are affected in 998 barangays in Region MIMAROPA, VII, IX, X, XI, XII, ARMM and CARAGA.

• A total of 20,870 families (97,583 persons) are still staying inside 261 evacuation centers in Regions MIMAROPA, IX, X, XI and ARMM. A total of 16,544 families (84,794 persons) in Regions IX, X, XI and XII are evacuating outside of centers, with families / friends.

• Assistance to typhoon victims have accounted for around 6 million PHP/120,000 USD (5.3 million PHP from DSWD & 0.6 million from local government units)

Viet Nam, update on preparedness

•The NCHMF updated Typhoon Tembin warning for southern provinces (25-Dec-2017, 14:30 UTC+7).

•Deputy Prime Minister of MARD visited and monitor preparedness status in Soc Trang Province.

•The CCNDPC preparedness meeting, 25-Dec-17, released five strategies to accelerate evacuation.

•The CCNDPC will directly assist preparedness efforts in Kien Giang province.

Updates from other ASEAN member states

•Cambodia released warnings of heavy rainfall, strong wind & high waves for southern provinces.

•Thailand warns heavy rainfall in Prachuap Khiri Khan, Chumphon and Surat Thani; provinces heavily flooded in the past few weeks.

•Indonesia and Malaysia updated its extreme weather warnings for areas such as provinces of Aceh & North Sumatra (ID) and states of Kelantan & Terengganu (MY), which flooded in November 2017.