14 Feb 2018

AHA Centre Flash Update #3: Tropical Storm Sanba (Basyang), (Philippines, Viet Nam)

Report
from ASEAN Coordinating Centre for Humanitarian Assistance on disaster management
Published on 14 Feb 2018 View Original
preview
Download PDF (775.23 KB)

PHILIPPINES

  • Latest weather bulletin on Sanba (Basyang) report that the storm has degraded into a Tropical Depression and is moving towards Southern Palawan.

  • Sea travel is best avoided given the storm surge over the seaboards of NorthernLuzon and Palawan, eastern seaboards of Central Luzon and of Visayas, and the eastern and western seaboards of Southern Luzon.

  • According to latest reports, 4,895 families or 21,155 persons were affected and housed in 102 evacuation centres across 94 barangays.

  • The depression is expected to leave Philippines Area of Responsibility on 16 Feb 2018 .  Latest situation report from Department of Social Welfare & Development (DWSD) can be found here.

VIET NAM

  • CCNDPC is proactively responding to TD Sanba ahead of the Chinese Lunar New Year (16 Feb 2018).

  • Pre-emptive and proactive measures include:

  • Notifying sea assets and owners of the latest situation and happenings;

  • Keeping communication channels open for early warning and info dissemination;

  • Mobilising and utilising network with relevant countries and territories to assist fishermen at sea;

  • Pre-positioning assets in event if search and rescue efforts are required.

