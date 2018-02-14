AHA Centre Flash Update #3: Tropical Storm Sanba (Basyang), (Philippines, Viet Nam)

PHILIPPINES

Latest weather bulletin on Sanba (Basyang) report that the storm has degraded into a Tropical Depression and is moving towards Southern Palawan.

Sea travel is best avoided given the storm surge over the seaboards of NorthernLuzon and Palawan, eastern seaboards of Central Luzon and of Visayas, and the eastern and western seaboards of Southern Luzon.

According to latest reports, 4,895 families or 21,155 persons were affected and housed in 102 evacuation centres across 94 barangays.