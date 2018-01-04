04 Jan 2018

AHA Centre Flash Update #3: Tropical Depression 1 (Bolaven) Countries under monitoring (PH, VN, KH)

from ASEAN Coordinating Centre for Humanitarian Assistance on disaster management
Published on 04 Jan 2018
PHILIPPINES

NDRRMC and DSWD reported that a total of 33,084 persons were affected (7,989 families) with 80 houses destroyed following the TD.

Viet Nam

NCHMF forecasted moderate rainfall in the south and mid central provinces.

CCNDPC is monitoring the progress of TD 1 (Bovalen) and is forecasting that within the next 12 hours, it will weaken into a low pressure area (wind speeds below 40km/h) over the sea of Ninh Thuan-Ben Tre Cambodia

Department of Meteorology issued warnings for strong winds and high waves

Meteorological forecasts

Hong Kong Observatory forecasted that Bolaven will move towards the vicinity of southern part of Vietnam (Ho Chi Minh City) on 4 Jan and dissipate gradually (issued at 0500 HKT)

