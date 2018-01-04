AHA Centre Flash Update #3: Tropical Depression 1 (Bolaven) Countries under monitoring (PH, VN, KH)

PHILIPPINES

 NDRRMC and DSWD reported that a total of 33,084 persons were affected (7,989 families) with 80 houses destroyed following the TD.

Viet Nam

 NCHMF forecasted moderate rainfall in the south and mid central provinces.

 CCNDPC is monitoring the progress of TD 1 (Bovalen) and is forecasting that within the next 12 hours, it will weaken into a low pressure area (wind speeds below 40km/h) over the sea of Ninh Thuan-Ben Tre Cambodia

 Department of Meteorology issued warnings for strong winds and high waves

Meteorological forecasts

 Hong Kong Observatory forecasted that Bolaven will move towards the vicinity of southern part of Vietnam (Ho Chi Minh City) on 4 Jan and dissipate gradually (issued at 0500 HKT)