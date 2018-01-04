AHA Centre Flash Update #3: Tropical Depression 1 (Bolaven) Countries under monitoring (PH, VN, KH)
PHILIPPINES
NDRRMC and DSWD reported that a total of 33,084 persons were affected (7,989 families) with 80 houses destroyed following the TD.
Viet Nam
NCHMF forecasted moderate rainfall in the south and mid central provinces.
CCNDPC is monitoring the progress of TD 1 (Bovalen) and is forecasting that within the next 12 hours, it will weaken into a low pressure area (wind speeds below 40km/h) over the sea of Ninh Thuan-Ben Tre Cambodia
Department of Meteorology issued warnings for strong winds and high waves
Meteorological forecasts
Hong Kong Observatory forecasted that Bolaven will move towards the vicinity of southern part of Vietnam (Ho Chi Minh City) on 4 Jan and dissipate gradually (issued at 0500 HKT)