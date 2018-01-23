23 Jan 2018

AHA Centre Flash Update #3: Mayon Volcano Phreatic Eruption, Albay Province, Philippines

Report
from ASEAN Coordinating Centre for Humanitarian Assistance on disaster management
Published on 23 Jan 2018
preview
Download PDF (767.31 KB)

DOST-PHIVOLCS raised Mt. Mayon’s status to Alert Level 4 (hazardous eruption imminent) at 22-Jan-2018 13:00 UTC+8.
- Public is advised to stay vigilant against pyroclastic flows, lahars and sediment-laden stream flows.
- Civil aviation authorities are advising pilots to avoid flying close to volcano summit as ash can be hazardous to aircraft.
- Respiratory ailments may be triggered or worsened with the inhalation of ash particles. Public is advised to wear protective gear (e.g. google or N95 mask) should they experience discomfort.

A total of 12,214 families / 48,614 persons were affected in 39 barangays in 8 cities/municipalities in Albay Province (Department of Social Welfare & Development).

Hazard maps are available from DOST-PHIVOLCS.

Philippine Red Cross has been carrying out hygiene promotion, conducting psychosocial support services and providing clean water in affected areas.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

ReliefWeb Lite - thinking about low bandwidth-countries Progressive Web App

Mobile usage continues to grow across the world and browsers are introducing new features that enable web developers to introduce app-like features on their website.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.