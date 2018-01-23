AHA Centre Flash Update #3: Mayon Volcano Phreatic Eruption, Albay Province, Philippines

DOST-PHIVOLCS raised Mt. Mayon’s status to Alert Level 4 (hazardous eruption imminent) at 22-Jan-2018 13:00 UTC+8.

- Public is advised to stay vigilant against pyroclastic flows, lahars and sediment-laden stream flows.

- Civil aviation authorities are advising pilots to avoid flying close to volcano summit as ash can be hazardous to aircraft.

- Respiratory ailments may be triggered or worsened with the inhalation of ash particles. Public is advised to wear protective gear (e.g. google or N95 mask) should they experience discomfort.

A total of 12,214 families / 48,614 persons were affected in 39 barangays in 8 cities/municipalities in Albay Province (Department of Social Welfare & Development).

Hazard maps are available from DOST-PHIVOLCS.

Philippine Red Cross has been carrying out hygiene promotion, conducting psychosocial support services and providing clean water in affected areas.