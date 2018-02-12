12 Feb 2018

AHA Centre Flash Update #1: Tropical Storm 02 Sanba (Basyang), (Philippines)

Report
from ASEAN Coordinating Centre for Humanitarian Assistance on disaster management
Published on 12 Feb 2018 View Original
preview
Download PDF (516.69 KB)

PHILIPPINES

  • Public warnings have been released since 11 Feb 2018 for residents in Eastern Mindanao (especially CARAGA Region).

  • PAGASA (Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration) has issued weather bulletin on Sanba (Basyang) which will be expected to make landfall on 13 Feb (Tuesday) ahead of Valentine’s Day.

  • Approximately 14.4 million residents may be affected by the storm.

  • CARAGA region – 2,596,709 people may be affected

  • Population Density – 123 persons per square km
  • Male to female ratio – 1.06

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

ReliefWeb Lite - thinking about low bandwidth-countries Progressive Web App

Mobile usage continues to grow across the world and browsers are introducing new features that enable web developers to introduce app-like features on their website.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.