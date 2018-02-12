AHA Centre Flash Update #1: Tropical Storm 02 Sanba (Basyang), (Philippines)

PHILIPPINES

Public warnings have been released since 11 Feb 2018 for residents in Eastern Mindanao (especially CARAGA Region).

PAGASA (Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration) has issued weather bulletin on Sanba (Basyang) which will be expected to make landfall on 13 Feb (Tuesday) ahead of Valentine’s Day.

Approximately 14.4 million residents may be affected by the storm.

CARAGA region – 2,596,709 people may be affected

Population Density – 123 persons per square km

Male to female ratio – 1.06