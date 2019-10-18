Agusan Norte creates task force to end communist armed conflict

By Nora L. Molde

BUTUAN CITY, Oct. 17 (PIA) -- To ensure coherence in the realization of Executive Order Number (EO) 70, series 2018, or the whole-of-nation approach in attaining inclusive and sustainable peace, the province of Agusan del Norte has created the Provincial Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict (PTF-ELCAC) and its Executive Committee during the recent joint Provincial Development Council (PDC) and Provincial Peace and Order Council (PPOC) meeting held in this city.

Agusan del Norte Governor Dale Corvera said the creation of the task force will help the province in solving insurgency because peace and development can only be obtained if the insurgency problem in the area is solved.

“There can be no development without peace, and there can be no peace without development. United effort is needed to solve insurgency,” Corvera said.

The mayors of the different municipalities and city have expressed their hundred percent support in the implementation of the EO 70 in ending local communist armed conflict in their area of responsibilities. Most of the municipalities have already organized and others are on the process of creating their municipal team in implementing the EO70.

Also, as a support to the task force, Provincial Police Office of Agusan del Norte provincial director Police Col. Ramir Perlito Perlas said that a 24-hour PNP personnel-manned check points are operating in the different areas of the province to ensure and maintain peace and order situation in the area.

Deputy brigade commander of 402IB Philippine Army Colonel Cerilo Balaoro also said that from January to October 10, 2019, they were able to neutralize 898 CNTs (NPA-54; Militia ng Bayan-130; Underground Movement Organization (UGMO) Members-714) that include 896 who surrendered, one killed and one being captured.

First district representative Ma. Angelica Rosedell Amante-Matba is positive that with the concerted efforts of the Agusanons, the implementation of EO 70 will pave the way for a lasting peace where areas and vulnerable communities in the province will be accorded priority through the delivery of basic services, social development packages and infrastructure projects.

The Agusan del Norte task force was created through a Joint PDC-PPOC Resolution No. 2019-1.

It will be chaired by provincial governor Dale Corvera with the following members: Congressional representatives (1st district and 2nd district), all local chief executives, all department heads, provincial planning and development officer, SP member – chair of the peace and order committee, DILG provincial director, PNP provincial director, PDEA provincial director, 23rd and 29th IB Philippine Army battalion commanders, PSWD officer, provincial prosecutor, PIA provincial information officer, NBI director, DTI provincial director, DAR provincial agrarian reform officer, DENR PENRO, NCIP provincial director, DepEd schools division superintended, CHR regional director, PAO prosecutor, OPAPP area manager, TESDA provincial director, DPWH district engineer, Provincial health Officer, BFAR provincial director, DOST provincial director, DOLE provincial director, CHED regional director, LTO provincial director, DA provincial officer, and civil society organization representatives.

Meanwhile, to ensure speedy action of the immediate concerns relative to the roles and responsibilities of the task force, an Executive Committee of the PTF-ELCAC was also created chaired by governor Corvera; vice chaired by vice governor Ramon A.G. Bungabong; DILG Agusan del Norte provincial director Ellen Vee Chua and Provincial Planning and Development Officer Rofel Cabaltera comprising the secretariat, with members from the 12 PTF-ELCAC cluster leads, indigenous peoples mandatory representatives (IPMRs), SP Peace and Order Committee chairperson, and League of Municipalities of the Philippines president. (NCLM/PIA Agusan del Norte)