AgNor town to implement striker measures to fight dengue

BUTUAN CITY, Sept. 6 -- The local government unit of Nasipit in Agusan del Norte will implement striker measures to fight dengue virus due to the rising incidence of dengue cases in the said municipality.

In order to control the transmittal of dengue virus effectively and efficiently, the said municipality adopted a mechanism such as mandatory removal of vectors breeding, conduct of information drive campaign and creation of Anti Dengue Task Force which is tasked to monitor the incidence of dengue cases in 19 barangays and submit monthly report.

The said measures will be implemented under the Municipal Ordinance No. 005-2019, authored by Sangguniang Bayan Member Raul A. Olario.

Under the said ordinance, all owners, managers, and caretakers of households, schools, vacant lots, abandoned houses, tire trading/merchandiser are mandated to get rid of vectors breeding ground, particularly stagnant water to avoid mosquito larvae.

Any person who violates the provisions of the ordinance will be penalized.

The ordinance was approved through Sanggunian Resolution No. 018-2019 thru the efforts of Honorable Elizabeth Marie R. Calo. (Justine Lumonsod, LGU Agusan del Norte/PIA Agusan del Norte)