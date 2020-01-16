After relief stage, typhoon help efforts shift to other needs

By Jaime S. Cabag

ILOILO CITY, Jan. 16 (PIA) – Damages to agriculture worth P1.309 billion, 226,320 totally and partially damaged houses, and 346,594 families with 1,478,358 persons affected were the main figures that came out from the “typhoon Ursula” report of the Response Cluster of the Regional Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council at their meeting held January 14 at the Office of Civil Defense here.

Also, the report listed 29 person who perished during the calamity with two others still missing.

Department of Social Welfare and Development Assistant Regional Director for Operations Delia Bagolcol, who presented the report, said the agency has responded to the immediate needs especially for relief assistance of the affected families.

She said they have extended financial, family food packs and non-food items assistance to those concerned, with government assistance amounting to P37.108 million as of the day of the meeting. Of the amount, P31.923 million was provided by the DSWD and P5.184 million worth came from local government units and other government agencies.

Going by the report of the Response Cluster, of the 346,594 affected families, Capiz accounted for 139,867, Aklan 120,195, Iloilo 68,135, and Antique 18,398.

In agriculture, rice crops incurred damages of P 881,970,236.50, corn P257,515,382.60, other crops P31,788,116.00, livestock P115,429,620.00, and agri-infrastructure P22,448,660.00. There is an ongoing validation of these figures by the Department of Agriculture Region VI.

Just as the Response Cluster was meeting, RDRRMC chaired by OCD Regional Director Jose Roberto R. Nuñez also gave the go-signal to the Post-Disaster Needs Assessment (PDNA) team to begin their activity, starting with Iloilo yesterday, January 15, to be followed by Capiz, Aklan and Antique.

During a separate PDNA meeting held also at OCD, its staff said that after the relief and emergency assistance stage, we can now determine the other needs of the affected sectors. The task of the assessment team is expected to wrap up by next week. (PIA6/JSC)