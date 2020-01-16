16 Jan 2020

After relief stage, typhoon help efforts shift to other needs

Report
from Government of the Philippines
Published on 16 Jan 2020 View Original

By Jaime S. Cabag

ILOILO CITY, Jan. 16 (PIA) – Damages to agriculture worth P1.309 billion, 226,320 totally and partially damaged houses, and 346,594 families with 1,478,358 persons affected were the main figures that came out from the “typhoon Ursula” report of the Response Cluster of the Regional Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council at their meeting held January 14 at the Office of Civil Defense here.

Also, the report listed 29 person who perished during the calamity with two others still missing.

Department of Social Welfare and Development Assistant Regional Director for Operations Delia Bagolcol, who presented the report, said the agency has responded to the immediate needs especially for relief assistance of the affected families.

She said they have extended financial, family food packs and non-food items assistance to those concerned, with government assistance amounting to P37.108 million as of the day of the meeting. Of the amount, P31.923 million was provided by the DSWD and P5.184 million worth came from local government units and other government agencies.

Going by the report of the Response Cluster, of the 346,594 affected families, Capiz accounted for 139,867, Aklan 120,195, Iloilo 68,135, and Antique 18,398.

In agriculture, rice crops incurred damages of P 881,970,236.50, corn P257,515,382.60, other crops P31,788,116.00, livestock P115,429,620.00, and agri-infrastructure P22,448,660.00. There is an ongoing validation of these figures by the Department of Agriculture Region VI.

Just as the Response Cluster was meeting, RDRRMC chaired by OCD Regional Director Jose Roberto R. Nuñez also gave the go-signal to the Post-Disaster Needs Assessment (PDNA) team to begin their activity, starting with Iloilo yesterday, January 15, to be followed by Capiz, Aklan and Antique.

During a separate PDNA meeting held also at OCD, its staff said that after the relief and emergency assistance stage, we can now determine the other needs of the affected sectors. The task of the assessment team is expected to wrap up by next week. (PIA6/JSC)

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

How ReliefWeb’s Topic Pages help to shed light on complex humanitarian issues

It is a commonplace that there is an abundance of information available about humanitarian situations; the key issue is not how much information we have at our disposal but how we present it in the …

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.