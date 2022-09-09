After Action Review on the CERF Anticipatory Action for Typhoons

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

The Anticipatory Action pilot framework for typhoons was endorsed in 2021 and will be implemented in the Philippines within a two-year timeframe. With a US$7.5 million funding from the Central Emergency Response Fund (CERF), the framework is designed to support 270,500 most vulnerable people in 44 municipalities across Regions 5 (Bicol) and 8 (Eastern Visayas) three days prior to the landfall of a category-4 or 5 typhoon.

AA pilot interventions were developed in 2021 by FAO, IOM, UNFPA, UNICEF and WFP, with OCHA supporting the overall coordination. Preparatory activities were further initiated by AA partners across the pilot areas such as the profiling, validation and registration of beneficiaries; social preparation of communities on the identified interventions; and coordination with local authorities to garner support for AA implementation, including partnership-building for future preparedness and response efforts.

On 31 March 2022, an After Action Review was conducted to assess the AA Framework, taking into account the lessons learned from the preparedness activities and near activation in 2021, and response operations to Typhoon Rai. The recipient agencies together with their implementing partners discussed parameters for the revision of the framework focusing on the Forecasting model and triggers; Delivery model; Cash interventions; and Cross-cutting issues. The following are recommendations under each of the thematic discussions:

Forecasting model and triggers

Review the triggers and align them with the new tropical cyclone classification of PAGASA.

Evaluate the possibility of having only a one-stage trigger (Activation Trigger) with lower and higher thresholds for activation.

Develop specific triggers per region/province to consider rapid intensification of typhoons.

Update the data used in the model using latest information on population and related indicators.

Delivery model

Explore a common warehouse for UN agencies for the pre-positioning of in-kind relief items for both AA and traditional humanitarian response.

Review/re-calibrate in-kind interventions using the findings of the pre-crisis survey.

Widen geographic scope to cover additional areas in Regions 8 and Typhoon Rai affected areas in CARAGA.

Cash interventions

UN agencies to re-visit their programme design with reference to Typhoon Odette lessons learned.

Adoption of collaborative contracting and share FSP mapping information.

Seek guidance of CERF Secretariat for the possibility of funding preparedness activities.

Collective approach on advocating for donor funding to support AA preparedness activities.

Cross-cutting issues

Finalize the sensitization package, translated to local dialects, which will include unified advocacy on AAP and PSEA (referral pathways and key messages).

Provide continuous investment in capacity-building of core protection services at the community level.

Establish a common information hotline for service delivery in areas where there is convergence of AA interventions.

Establish a common repository which will store data and reports generated by agency surveys.

Develop the terms of reference of the cross-cutting sub-working group to define roles/responsibilities and monitor the implementation of related activities.

Way forward

To maintain the momentum of the discussions and planning, the AA Core Group will undertake the following activities:

Resume the regular bi-weekly meetings of the Core Group, including that of the sub-working groups on Triggers; Cash and In-kind; Cross-cutting themes; and Learning.

Establish stronger linkages with the NDRRMC Anticipatory Action Technical Working Group to ensure operational coordination at the pilot areas.

Secure agreement with PAGASA for the integration of their datasets in the AA forecast modeling.

Submission of the revised AA Framework to the CERF Secretariat.

Conduct of a simulation exercise on the revised AA Framework