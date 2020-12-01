AFP sends off military team carrying 6,000 relief packs to Cagayan

By Jimmyley E. Guzman

Published on December 1, 2020

PASIG CITY, Dec. 1 (PIA) -- The Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) on Monday morning held a send-off ceremony for military personnel transporting 6,000 relief packs to victims of the recent flooding in Cagayan Valley.

The relief goods, which include canned food, instant noodles, and water were donated by the Asian Development Bank (ADB) through the AFP Civil-Military Coordinating Center (AFPCMCC).

These were being transported via 10 military trucks and 13 trucks from the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD).

The team composed of 13 security personnel from the AFP General Headquarters and 20 from the Northern Luzon Command departed from the AFP Grandstand in Camp Aguinalo and are expected to arrive in Isabela and Cagayan on Tuesday, December 1.

“The AFP extends its gratitude to the Asian Development Bank for their generosity in helping our people who are still in need. The leadership likewise salutes our personnel for their tireless work in ensuring that help will come to the people of Cagayan,” AFP Chief of Staff, General Gilbert Gapay said.

Present in the ceremony were Major General Benedict M. Arevalo, Deputy Chief of Staff for Civil-Military Operations; Brigadier General Gabriel C. Viray III, Director of the AFPCMCC; Mr. Joven Balbosa, Advisor to the South East Asia Department for ADB; and Director Emmanuel P. Privaldo from the DSWD.

Since the start of its relief operations for victims of Typhoon Ulysses, the AFP has distributed a total of 55,250 food packs in Northern Luzon, Southern Luzon and National Capital Region as of November 28. Collection of food and non-food donations is still ongoing through the AFPCMCC in all military camps nationwide.

The civil-military operations initiative was launched early November turning military units into donation drop-off centers for those who wish to donate and send help to affected individuals. The collected items will then be delivered to communities as part of the AFP’s relief operations service.

In Northern Luzon Command, 1,135 family food packs consolidated by the Naval Forces Northern Luzon through the AFPCMCC, were transported and distributed in Alcala, Cagayan on Saturday. In the same day, the Tactical Operations Group 1 also transported relief items that weigh 895 kg from Baguio City to Tuguegarao City.

Meanwhile the Joint Task Force – NCR is continuing its provision of manpower assistance in the transfer of donated relief goods, repacking of items, and clean-up operations in Marikina City and Rodriguez, Rizal.

“The AFP remains committed in the conduct of relief operations to alleviate the distress of our people who are still experiencing hardship caused by the recent calamities. The AFP will continue to assist them and the local government units in providing manpower, mobility and equipment to help affected communities rise stronger,” Gapay said. (PIA NCR)