AFP mobile kitchen rolls out in Rizal

By Patricia Bermudez

Published on December 1, 2020

TAYTAY, Rizal, PIA (Dec. 1) – Personalities from various organizations, including the Armed Forces of the Philippines, prepared hot meals as part of the feeding program for the victims of the recent typhoons.

Together with Hands Off Our Children, the Armed Forces of the Philippines – 7th Civil Relations Group led by their commander, Maj. Celeste Frank Sayson, Miss Philippines 2020 first runner-up Bella Ysmael and actress Kris Bernal, the AFP Mobile Kitchen has officially rolled out in Sitio Tapayan Elementary School, Lupang Arenda in Brgy. Sta. Ana.

Previously deployed during the Marawi siege to sustain government troops, the AFP Mobile Kitchen was stationed right after the onslaught typhoon Ulyses.

Designed to cook for 1,500 individuals per meal, the Mobile Kitchen currently stationed in Taytay is furnished with state of the art cooking technology that can supply hot meals to the recuperating communities who suffered due to the two typhoons.

“Bilang isa sa mga adbokasiya ng Armed Forces of the Philippines, dito sa paglulunsad ng AFP Mobile Kitchen gumagana ang whole of nation approach dahil bukod sa pamahalaan sa pangunguna ng AFP, nandito rin ang pribadong sektor,” said Sayson.

[As one of the advocacies of the Armed Forces of the Philippines, the launching of the AFP shows the whole nation approach because aside from the government [through the AFP], the private sector is also here.]

The AFP has also called for optimism and unity as the nation recovers from the aftermath of the recent disasters.

As part of the national government’s Whole of Nation Approach in solving societal problems, such as hunger, the AFP mobile kitchen boasts a state-of-the-art technology that can feed up to 1,500 individuals per meal and has already served during the Marawi Siege to feed the stationed troops.

Right after the ceremony, Bernal and Ysmael led the distribution of packed food to the residents and encouraged everyone to use their platforms in helping various causes.

They emphasized that helping our fellow Filipinos may not always come in monetary assistance, but also through promoting important causes.