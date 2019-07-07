AFP chief lauds Davao Oriental's dev’t, peace programs

By Frances Mae Macapagat

DAVAO CITY (PIA) – Armed Forces of the Philippines chief of staff General Benjamin Madrigal Jr. lauded the province of Davao Oriental for its peace and security programs that have become a template for other provinces.

“Programs such as Happy Home, E-CLIP, and the NLD or Nagkakaisang Lingkod-Bayan ng Davao Oriental (NLD) that bannered the whole-of-nation approach were pioneered here,” Madrigal said in his speech at the program marking the 52nd founding anniversary of Davao Oriental in the provincial capital, Mati City, last Monday, July 1.

Madrigal used to lead the Eastern Mindanao Command (EastMinCom) which covers Davao Oriental. In his stint in EastMinCom, Madrigal worked hand in hand with the provincial government to combat the communist insurgency.

Madrigal said he witnessed how the provincial government tackled the problem by using the whole-of-nation strategy.

According to a report from Davao Oriental Governor Nelson Dayanghirang, exactly 163 of 183 barangays in the province have been reached by the NLD since its launch in 2016.

The NLD reaches out to barangays through its Barangay Outreach Caravan, an event that gathers the services of various government agencies under one roof and bring them close to conflict-affected villages and geographically isolated and disadvantaged areas.

To sustain the program, the provincial government embraced EO 70 or the creation of the National Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict (NTF-ELCAC).

“Davao Oriental became the first province in the country to successfully pilot the new directive through an immersion activity held in the hinterland village of New Taokanga in the municipality of Manay,” Dayanghirang said in his report.

The provincial government also takes pride in its Happy Home program, a comprehensive rehabilitation plan for rebel returnees. Happy Home has catered to a total of 278 former rebels who benefitted from financial assistance, housing, and other social benefits.

Notable of Happy Home project is the operation of Bal’lay Duwaan, a learning center for the children of former rebels.

Following its aggressive rolling out of peace and security programs in the grassroots, the provincial government intensified efforts to spur progress and development in the entire province.

Dayanghirang is credited with leading the province towards industrialization, particularly in the areas of agriculture, tourism and investments, which are anticipated to create more jobs and a vibrant economy.

The latest proof of this vibrant economy is the Mati Airport, which will be operational early next year. The Mati Airport project involved the construction of the airport building, fencing, and negotiation with an airline company to service inbound and outbound flights connecting Davao Oriental and the rest of the country. (PIA-11)