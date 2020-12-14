Addressing specific vulnerabilities through integrated climate and disaster risk governance: Lessons from the Philippines

This study is aimed to identify gaps and good practice drawing from findings and experiences collected in the Philippines. The rationale for the selection of this country as a case-study is multifaceted. First, it is one of the most exposed in the world to the impact of weather and climate-related hazards. This has led its authorities to consider DRRM and CCA as strategic priorities, and therefore to establish the articulated regulatory and institutional framework. The second reason is related to the country’s profile. The Philippines belong to the category of the newly industrialised countries, namely a subset of developing countries experiencing higher rates of economic growth, with direct socio-demographic effects such as massive urbanisation and increasing social inequalities and marginalisation. This partially differentiates the research context from the previous study undertaken as part of this project, focussing on Pacific Island Countries.

The Report results from a combination of desk-based analysis and empirical research conducted in the country via digital means through interviews with key informants, including governmental officials involved in DRM activities; parliamentarians; IFRC and Philippine Red Cross (PRC) staff; representatives of civil society organisations/associations active in relevant sectors; and academics with relevant expertise.

Research participants provided informed insights and evaluations of regional and national normative processes, while also assessing the actual impact of relevant normative tools at different levels and the inclusion and consideration of vulnerable groups in the decision-making processes. Research findings and lessons learned provided the basis for the development of a list of suggested improvements. Together with the results collected in other regions and countries (i.e. Pacific Island Countries, the Commonwealth of Dominica and Kenya), these will support the development of advocacy tools for the IFRC Disaster Law Programme, whose main objective is to globally advocate for new and more effective normative frameworks that protect the most vulnerable against major hazards. This will also reflect the Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement’s ambitions to address the climate crisis, which expressly include among its activities to “[a] dvise local and national governments in assessing and, as necessary, strengthening relevant disaster and climate-related laws and policies”.