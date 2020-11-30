ACT Rapid Response Fund: Humanitarian Response to people affected by Typhoon Goni in Bicol Region – RRF 08/2020

UN OCHA estimated 2 million people were affected by the typhoon Goni as it traversed across northern and southern Philippines, of which 1.1 million are poor. The Philippines’ National Disaster Risk Reduction Management Council (NDRRMC) reported about 517,172 people are staying in government evacuation centers or with friends and family and estimates 27,750 houses damaged. Several municipalities still do not have power and water supply as supply lines have been destroyed by the typhoon. Photos from the affected areas particularly Catanduanes, Albay, and Camarines Sur show that houses have been destroyed by strong winds or flooded. Typhoon Goni affected the same area as typhoon Molave (local name: Quinta) a week before. Some areas will also be affected by tropical storm Atsani (local name: Siony) that entered the Philippine area of responsibility right behind Goni.

Philippines has also one of the highest cases of COVID-19 infection in the world with more than a thousand new cases daily that containment measures are still in effect.

ACT Philippines Forum plans to respond to the disaster.

RRF 082020 Philippines Typhoon Goni