21 Sep 2018

Act Alliance Concept Note: Response to Super Typhoon Mangkut – PHL181

Report
from ACT Alliance
Published on 21 Sep 2018 View Original
preview
Download PDF (384.82 KB)

Typhoon Mangkhut entered the Philippine Area of Responsibility and was locally named “Ompong” on September 12 at 3:00 in the afternoon, packing 205-kph winds and gusts of up to 255 kph. The 900 km-wide Typhoon Mangkhut made its landfall in Baggao, Cagayan on September 15 at 1:40 AM, carrying winds of up to 200 km per hour and heavy rainfall, causing power outages in some areas. Six provinces were placed under Tropical Cyclone Warning Signal #4 and ten provinces were placed under TCWS #3 in regions I, II and CAR. As of September 18, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) reported a total of 218,492 families or 893,844 persons affected by Typhoon Mangkhut from 3,237 barangays in regions I, II, III, CALABARZON, MIMAROPA, NCR, and CAR. The typhoon left 266 areas flooded in the affected regions. Of which, only 35 have subsided. There were also 119 reported landslide incidents triggered by the typhoon in CAR alone, which caused road closures, shelter damage, damage to livelihood, and loss of human lives. As of writing, the Philippine National Police has reported 74 persons killed by Typhoon Mangkhut and 55 persons missing. Of which, 60 casualties and 52 missing persons were from CAR.

ACT Philippines Forum is planning to assist 6,300 families or 22,617 individuals belonging to the most vulnerable groups (i.e., poor/landless farmers) in Regions 1, 2, 3, and CAR, who are among the most severely affected by Typhoon Mangkhut and have very limited capacity and financial resources to recover from the recent devastation. Particular attention will be given to persons with special needs such as: female-headed households, women and widows, children, elderly, people living with disabilities, indigenous peoples. The proposed project is also targeting isolated and underserved communities in remote areas. The response targets a total of 19 communities for DRR-CCA awareness, capacity building and technical support.

Concept Notes- Response to Super Typhoon Mangkut in The Philippines

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Going mobile, version 2: Tell us what you think!

We have just rebuilt the mobile version of our website. You may remember that a while back we launched ReliefWeb Lite in a bid to better meet the needs of users in low-bandwidth countries.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.