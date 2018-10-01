ACT Alliance Appeal: Response to the super typhoon Mangkut - PHL181

1. BACKGROUND

1.1. Context

Typhoon Mangkhut (locally named "Ompong") entered the Philippines Area on September 12 at 3:00 in the afternoon, packing 205-kph winds and gusts of up to 255 kph. The 900 km-wide Typhoon Mangkhut made its landfall in Baggao, Cagayan on September 15 at 1:40 AM, carrying winds of up to 200 km per hour and heavy rainfall, causing power outages in some areas. Six provinces were placed under Tropical Cyclone Warning Signal (TWCS) #4 and ten provinces were placed under TCWS #3 in regions I, II and CAR.

As of September 18, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) reported a total of 510,151 families or 2,148,059 persons affected by Typhoon Mangkhut from 4,836 barangays in regions I, II, III, CALABARZON, MIMAROPA, NCR, and CAR. The typhoon left 402 areas flooded of which, only 190 have subsided. It also triggered 20 reported landslide incidents in CAR alone, which caused road closures, shelter damage, damage to livelihood, and loss of human lives. A total of 121,715 houses were reported damaged. While the death toll confirmed by the NDRRMC remains at 23, the number of confirmed injured has risen to 134. Meanwhile, recent media reports, citing regional officials, place the death toll at about 100 people, mostly in CAR due to landslides.

UN OCHA estimates 3.4 million people were exposed to the typhoon with 550,000 in need of humanitarian assistance. Shelter and livelihoods were identified to be the most affected damage due to strong winds. An updated Department of Agriculture report showed that agricultural damage is at PHP 26.77 billion affecting rice, corn, high value crops, fisheries and livestock covering 755,361 hectares, the highest recorded since Typhoon Yolanda in 2013. TY Mangkhut also came in a time when the country is experiencing significant increase in inflation rates which was 6.4% in August - double from last year’s 3.1%. Prices of consumer and commodity goods have been gradually increasing in recent months, adding burden to the poor, especially the disaster-affected communities.

1.2. Need

In collaboration with relevant stakeholders and based on the rapid needs assessment of its local networks, the ACT Forum identified the following humanitarian needs:

Food security and agriculture – The disruption to agricultural production will negatively impact communities’ food security over the coming months. The loss of the September and October harvests of corn and rice will potentially exacerbate food insecurity and malnutrition. Based on the assessment reports of the local partners, emergency relief from the government is insufficient and comes in trickle. Many households have not received relief from their local government units.

Shelter – Typhoon Mangkhut caused extensive damages to homes and personal belongings of the affected communities. Totally and partially damaged homes expose households to elements and compromise their safety and security. Those most in need of immediate assistance are families who have lost their homes, low-income households who cannot afford the repairs or purchase of materials, and vulnerable and marginalized sectors.

Water, sanitation and hygiene – Floods damaged existing water supply and sanitation infrastructures. Disaster-affected communities also fear spread of diseases caused by stagnant floods, contaminated water supplies, and lack of sanitation and hygiene control in the evacuation centers.

Early recovery and livelihoods – The majority of the affected population are dependent on farming and fishing as a source of livelihood. The typhoon washed down and flooded the agricultural lands almost in time for harvest. Much of the crops (mostly corn, rice, and vegetables) were destroyed and cannot be sold anymore. Many have no alternate source of income as their crops have been destroyed, poultry and livestock have been killed. As such, they may be forced to adopt negative coping strategies, such as selling of assets, or taking out high-interest loans.

CBDRR-CCA – In order to support and build community resilience, the disaster-affected families need to have a deep understanding and analysis on their disaster risks, vulnerabilities, and capacities. It is also important to raise the communities’ awareness on the implications and effects of climate change on their disaster risks.

1.3. Capacity to respond

NCCP has been established since 1963 and possesses rich humanitarian experience. With its wide network of churches rooted in the local communities and the well-trained staff, the NCCP Program Unit on Faith, Witness and Service (PUFWS), where the humanitarian program of the Council is lodged, is able to conduct rapid and continuing assessments, facilitate the humanitarian response projects, and oversee various phases of the project implementation. NCCP has local constituency up to the remotest areas in the affected regions and existing ecumenical formations trained for emergency response on the ground, which enables the Council to implement its humanitarian work accountably. CA will be working with PhilRADS, the humanitarian and development organization of the Philippine Council of Evangelical Churches (PCEC) and People’s Disaster Risk Reduction Network (PDRRN), the Mangkhut response lead for the Humanitarian Response Consortium (HRC). CA will be supported by its internal surge pool and On Call Surge Philippines, a shared roster with 400 roster members, which CA manages. CA has been in the country for more than 20 years and has responded to emergencies in the past including typhoon Haiyan. Both NCCP and CA adheres to the ACT standards and commitments and other international mandatory standards, which is echoed to its local partners and ecumenical networks through capacity building. The regional formations also have established ties with the local government units, community organizations, and other faithbased organizations in their respective areas.