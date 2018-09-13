13 Sep 2018

ACT Alliance Alert:Philippines - Typhoon (13 September 2018)

Report
from ACT Alliance
Published on 13 Sep 2018 View Original
preview
Download PDF (250.7 KB)

Super Typhoon Mangkhut (local name “Ompong”) is forecast to make landfall in northern Philippines at 2:00 AM on 15 September 2018. Its path is likely to affect the same regions hit by Tropical Storm Barijat just recently. Mangkhut has maximum sustained winds of up to 205 km/h, gustiness of 255 km/h and moving west at 30km/h. It has a radius of 500 km and possibly affecting about 8 million people based on population census of the most affected regions. UN OCHA estimates 1.9 million people are along the direct typhoon path with about 60,000 vulnerable households, including indigenous peoples communities. Most critical regions likely to be affected by landslides and floods are Apayao, Batanes, Babuyan Islands, Cagayan, Ilocos Norte, and Isabela. Southwest monsoon rains will further worsen the impact. With forecast rainfall of 150-250mm in Northern Luzon, this may cause flooding in the main affected regions, including peripheral areas as far as Metro Manila. Shelter and livelihoods, especially rice and corn farms, will likely be damaged. Clean potable water will also be needed. The National Disaster Risk Reduction Management Council (NDRRMC) is on Red Alert and its local units have conducted their Pre-Disaster Risk Assessment. NDRRMC has also activated its National Response Cluster.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Going mobile, version 2: Tell us what you think!

We have just rebuilt the mobile version of our website. You may remember that a while back we launched ReliefWeb Lite in a bid to better meet the needs of users in low-bandwidth countries.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.