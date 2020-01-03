ACT Alliance Alert: Typhoon Phanfone Philippines

SITUATION

In the afternoon of Tuesday the 24 December 2019, the province of Salcedo, Eastern Samar in the Philippines, typhoon Phanfone (locally known as Ursula) made its landfall with sustained wind speeds of 120 kph and gusts of up to 150 kph. The storm brought heavy rain and violent winds as it traversed the Visayas region of Central Philippines, exiting the landmass through Mindoro and Palawan provinces on December 28, making seven landfalls overall.

On Christmas day, Typhoon Phanfone traversed the same path as typhoon Haiyan in 2013 which caused severe flooding. The typhoon knocked out power and communication lines, uprooted trees, denuded farmlands and caused damage to infrastructure, health facilities, schools and homes made of light materials. A magnitude 4.8 earthquake was also felt by the typhoon-affected areas surrounding of San Enrique, Iloilo. Thousands were stranded in ports and terminals and several flights were cancelled as people prepare to travel and be reunited with their families for the Christmas Eve.

National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) reported in 2 January 50 casualties and 362 injured with five missing. The agency also reported that 600,142 families or 2,431,821 persons were affected in 2,702 barangays (villages) in MIMAROPA, Bicol, Western Visayas, Central Visayas, Eastern Visayas, and CARAGA regions. About 19,553 families or 77,989 individuals are still staying in government designated evacuation centers.

Typhoon Phanfone also damaged 428,781houses. Twelve municipalities in nine provinces have declared a State of Calamity. NDRRMC estimates the damage to infrastructure and agriculture to reach PHP 1,079,311,046.00 (USD 21,246,280.00). The typhoon also affected some of areas that were previously hit by Typhoon Kammuri (Tisoy), which also affected over 470,000 families or 1,900,000 persons in 4,176 barangays in seven (7) regions. Affected families will be welcoming the new year in either evacuation centers or makeshift shelters.