ACT Alliance Alert: Typhoon Goni

SITUATION

On the morning of Sunday the 1 November 2020, the region of Bicol in the Philippines, was battered by violent winds and intense to torrential rains as super typhoon Goni (local name Rolly) made its first landfall at 4:50 AM in Bato municipality in Catanduanes. The second and third landfall were monitored in Tiwi, Albay and San Narciso, Quezon, respectively. According to the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA), the super typhoon, considered as the world's strongest typhoon this year, had maximum sustained winds of 225 km/hr and gustiness of up to 280 km/hr and moving at 25 kph. As of 8:00 AM, Signal No. 5 was raised over the provinces of Catanduanes, Albay, and the eastern portion of Camarines Sur which placed these areas under extremely dangerous situation. Although super Typhoon Goni has slightly weakened and been downgraded to a typhoon level by PAGASA later that morning, Signal No. 4 (extreme damage potential) was still raised in several provinces/cities in Regions V (Bicol), IV-A (CALABARZON), IV-B (MIMAROPA), III (Central Luzon), and Metro Manila in NCR. According to the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council, a total of 96,543 families or nearly 347,000 persons were preemptively evacuated in seven regions. At 5:30 PM, Typhoon Goni made its 4th landfall in Lobo, Batangas with a lower intensity.

Information from the affected region, particularly Catanduanes has been difficult as communication lines are still down. Some photos and information from social media showed massive destruction brought by the super typhoon. Mudflows and floodwaters submerged villages in the towns of Daraga, Camalig and Guinobatan due to the overflowing of rivers, while severe flooding was seen in Quezon province, Batangas and other areas in Catanduanes. Albay Governor said the damaged structures include some 150 houses in a community in Guinobatan engulfed by lahar and mudflow from the Mayon volcano. By Monday, local news reported 11 casualties. During a briefing of government officials, NDRRMC executive director estimates 19.8 million Filipinos or 4.2 million households may be exposed to the weather system (based on the population count within the 60 km diameter of the super typhoon's track) while affected population may reach up to 31.9 million or 7.1 million households (within the 120-km diameter). There are 372,716 families or 1.4 million people that were affected in five regions from Central and Southern Luzon.

This super typhoon came after the onslaught of Typhoon Quinta on October 25 which affected almost 200,000 people in the same areas and leaving at least 22 casualties and four missing persons. While another tropical storm Atsani (local name: Siony), has entered the Philippine Area of Responsibility on a Sunday morning with the present typhoon with a slightly different path. These extreme weather events exacerbate the already dire situation brought by the COVID-19 pandemic to the most vulnerable and poorest Filipino families.

Since COVID-19 cases in the Philippines is still high, the government has to consider physical distancing and necessary precaution to avoid infection in the evacuation areas.