ACT Alliance Alert: Philippines - Typhoon (13 September 2018)

Super Typhoon Mangkhut (local name “Ompong”) is forecast to make landfall in northern Philippines at 2:00 AM on 15 September 2018. Its path is likely to affect the same regions hit by Tropical Storm Barijat just recently. Mangkhut has maximum sustained winds of up to 205 km/h, gustiness of 255 km/h and moving west at 30km/h. It has a radius of 500 km and possibly affecting about 8 million people based on population census of the most affected regions. UN OCHA estimates 1.9 million people are along the direct typhoon path with about 60,000 vulnerable households, including indigenous peoples communities. Most critical regions likely to be affected by landslides and floods are Apayao, Batanes, Babuyan Islands, Cagayan, Ilocos Norte, and Isabela. Southwest monsoon rains will further worsen the impact. With forecast rainfall of 150-250mm in Northern Luzon, this may cause flooding in the main affected regions, including peripheral areas as far as Metro Manila. Shelter and livelihoods, especially rice and corn farms, will likely be damaged. Clean potable water will also be needed. The National Disaster Risk Reduction Management Council (NDRRMC) is on Red Alert and its local units have conducted their Pre-Disaster Risk Assessment. NDRRMC has also activated its National Response Cluster.