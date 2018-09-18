18 Sep 2018

ACAPS briefing note - Philippines:Typhoon Mangkhut, Category: 5 Saffir-Simpson,18 September 2018

18 September 2018
Typhoon Mangkhut made landfall on Luzon island in the northern Philippines on 15 September, affecting more than 890,000 people in Ilocos region, Cagayan Valley, Central Luzon, National Capital Region (NCR) as well as Calabarzon, Mimaropa and Cordillera Administrative Region (CAR).

As of 18 September, 236,133 people are displaced, of whom 162,472 are staying in evacuation centres while 73,661 are staying outside evacuation centres (DSWD 18/09/2018).

The storm killed at least 65 people and damaged at least 1,477 houses (DSWD 18/09/2018).

Shelter repair materials and NFIs are urgently needed. (Rappler 16/09/2018). Strong winds and heavy rain caused significant damage to food crops, increasing livelihood and food needs.

Anticipated Scope and Scale

As the typhoon left the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR), heavy rain and strong winds continued to affect Luzon because of the typhoon’s wide diameter. The typhoon enhanced the southwest monsoon, and the risk of landslides and flooding remains high in the days following the typhoon. This could lead to greater shelter, food and livelihood needs.

Humanitarian Constraints

Debris on main roads has blocked access across Luzon. Landslides in mountainous areas are causing additional access constraints. Heavy rains are affecting some 120 road sections in regions I,
II, III, V, and CAR (AHA Centre 17/09/2018) Flood risks persists Pamanga, Agno and Cagayan river, further constraining access.

