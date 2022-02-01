ACAPS Briefing Note: Philippines: Update: Typhoon Rai, 31 January 2022

Typhoon Rai (known locally as Odette) hit the Philippines on 16 December 2021, with gusts of up to 270km/h and maximum sustained winds of 195km/h near the centre. Rai affected over 9.4 million people in more than 8,000 barangays in the Mimaropa, Bicol, Eastern Visayas, Central Visayas, Western Visayas, western Mindanao, Northern Mindanao, Caraga, and Davao regions (OCHA accessed 23/01/2022; ECOWEB 24/12/2021; PAGASA accessed 23/01/2022). The typhoon made nine landfalls until 19 December. On 21 December, the Government declared a state of calamity in the Central Visayas and Western Visayas regions (NDRRMC 21/01/2022). Nearly 65% of the typhoon-affected population and over 70% of the damaged houses are in these two regions – the most affected by the typhoon (OCHA accessed 23/01/2022).

The Philippines is a typhoon-prone country hit by an average of 20 typhoons yearly. The country is vulnerable to the damage caused by these typhoons, particularly because 60% of the population lives in coastal areas. The severity and frequency of typhoons are also increasing because of climate change (Skoufias 19/02/2020; FutureLearn 17/11/2021; Mongabay 16/10/2019).

The following sections provide an overview of the impact of the typhoon on Regions 6 (Western Visayas) and 7 (Central Visayas) by province.

REGION 6 (WESTERN VISAYAS)

In the early morning of 17 December, the eye of typhoon Rai passed over Negros Occidental province in Western Visayas region with a sustained wind speed of 175km/h gusting at 240km/h. It left the region 12 hours later (NDRRMC 21/01/2022; Rappler 17/12/2021). The typhoon caused torrential rains, strong winds, floods, and storm surges (OCHA 24/12/2021). The region experienced disruptions to communication lines beginning 16 December. As at 26 December, local authorities were still working on restoring connectivity. Local companies have also been unable to restore communication lines in nearly half of the region. As at 21 January, communication issues persisted for nearly 50% of affected lines (NDRRMC 21/01/2022). The typhoon damaged at least one health centre and 166 public schools (CI 24/12/2021; One News 24/12/2021; Paney News 30/12/2021) and caused significant damage to agriculture. Floodwater and storm surges damaged rice, coconut, and corn farms; fisheries; agricultural machines and equipment; and livestock and poultry, with damages amounting to over USD 100 million (NDRRMC 21/01/2022). Repercussions on the livelihoods of people in the affected areas will likely last several months given that over 87% of people in Western Visayas region work in the agricultural sector (PSA 11/2020).

The Western Visayas region is home to two indigenous groups of over 94,000 people: the Ati group concentrated in Aklan, Antique, Capiz, Iloilo, and Negros Occidental provinces and the Suludnon group, also known as Panay-Bukidnon, who live in Antique, Capiz, and Iloilo provinces. The indigenous population is one of the most vulnerable groups affected by the typhoon given high rates of poverty and their reliance on agriculture. They are also likely to be excluded from receiving assistance because of discrimination (NCCA accessed 16/01/2022;

ILO accessed 16/01/2022; ECOWEB 24/12/2021; Domingo and Manejar 01/07/2020).