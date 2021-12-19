ACAPS Briefing Note: Philippines: Typhoon Rai, 19 December 2021

OVERVIEW

On 15 December 2021, tropical depression Twenty-Eight intensified over the western Pacific into typhoon Rai (locally known as Odette) (ECHO 13/12/2021; OCHA 15/12/2021). The typhoon reached category 5 and, after the first landfall on 16 December, weakened to categories 4 and 3 (CNN 17/12/2021; Yale Climate Connections 16/12/2021).

The total number of casualties was at least 146 as at 19 December (AP News 19/12/2021). Over 780,000 people were affected by the typhoon and have received some form of support or assistance (Government of the Philippines 19/12/2021).

The typhoon made nine landfalls in seven provinces on 16–17 December. The total population in these provinces is over eight million people (PSA 23/08/2021). The following landfalls took place on 16 and 17 December (Government of the Philippines 18/12/2021):

• Siargao island, Surigao del Norte province (Caraga region)

• Cagdianao municipality, Dinagat Islands province (Caraga region)

• Liloan and Padre Burgos municipalities (two landfalls), Southern Leyte province (Eastern Visayas region)

• President Carlos P. Garcia and Bien Unido municipalities (two landfalls), Bohol province (Central Visayas region)

• Carcar city, Cebu province (Central Visayas region)

• La Libertad municipality, Negros Oriental province (Central Visayas region)

• Roxas municipality, Palawan province (MIMAROPA region)

On 18 December, Rai left the Philippine area of responsibility (Inquirer 18/12/2021).

IMMEDIATE HUMANITARIAN NEEDS

400,000 people require urgent relief and long-term support, including housing and livelihood assistance (IFRC 18/12/2021).

Overall immediate needs include food, WASH (including drinking water), shelter, health, NFIs, and cash. The response is largely national, and local authorities in the affected provinces are coordinating directly with the Government regarding their needs.

• Priority needs include food packs, ready-to-eat meals, drinking water, medicine, medical personnel, personal protective equipment, clothing (including footwear and rain gear), cooking equipment and utensils, family kits, shelter and sleeping materials, hygiene kits, disaster kits, and waterproof bags (PDRF 17/12/2021).

• Cash assistance is needed, and in-kind donations are welcomed (PDRF 17/12/2021).

• Dinagat Islands province urgently requires food assistance, drinking water, shelter, fuel, hygiene kits, and medical supplies. The province also requires assistance to restore electricity, communication lines, and running water (Rappler 18/12/2021).

• Surigao Del Norte and Dinagat Islands provinces (Caraga region) require urgent food assistance, as national response remained delayed by access constraints as at 19 December (Al Jazeera 19/12/2021).

Bohol province requires relief items such as blankets, hygiene kits, face masks, disinfection alcohol, bottled water, and food assistance (including rice, canned food, noodles, biscuits, and instant coffee) (Inquirer 17/12/2021).