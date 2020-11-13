ACAPS Briefing Note: Philippines: Typhoon Goni, 12 November 2020

CRISIS IMPACT OVERVIEW

• On the morning of 1 November 2020, Typhoon Goni (known locally as Rolly) made landfall in Bicol Region and hit the town of Tiwi in Albay province, causing rivers to overflow and flood much of the region. The typhoon – considered the world’s strongest typhoon so far this year – had maximum sustained winds of 225 km/h and gustiness of up to 280 km/h, moving at 25 km/h (ACT Alliance 02/11/2020).

• At least 11 towns are reported to be cut off in Bato, Catanduanes province, as roads linking the province’s towns remain impassable. At least 137,000 houses were destroyed or damaged – including more than 300 houses buried under rock in Guinobatan, Albay province, because of a landslide following heavy rains caused by the typhoon (OCHA 09/11/2020; ECHO 10/11/2020; OCHA 04/11/2020; South China Morning Post 04/11/2020). Many families will remain in long-term displacement (UN News 06/11/2020; Map Action 08/11/2020).

• As of 7 November, approximately 375,074 families or 1,459,762 people had been affected in the regions of Cagayan Valley, Central Luzon, Calabarzon, Mimaropa, Bicol, Eastern Visayas, CAR, and NCR. Of these, 178,556 families or 686,400 people are in Bicol Region (AHA Centre 07/11/2020).

• As of 07 November, there were 20 dead, 165 injured, and six missing people in the regions of Calabarzon, Mimaropa, and Bicol, while at least 11 people were reported killed in Catanduanes and Albay provinces (AHA Centre 07/11/2020; UN News 03/11/2020).

• A total of 128,200 people remain displaced and, as of 7 November, approximately 46,194 families or 181,759 people were still being assisted, both in evacuation centres and elsewhere in the regions of Central Luzon, Calabarzon, Mimaropa, Bicol, CAR, and NCR (IOM 10/11/2020; OCHA 09/11/2020; AHA Centre 07/11/2020). Of these, 31,446 families or 123,283 people are in Bicol Region. The primary needs of the displaced population are shelter kits, blankets, clothing, face masks, food, and water (CARE International 02/11/2020).