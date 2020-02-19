ACAPS Briefing Note: Philippines - Typhoon (03 January 2020)

Crisis Impact Overview

• 915,000 people are recorded as affected in the following areas : Eastern Samar, Leyte, Western Samar, San Jose (Occidental Mindoro), Malay (Aklan), Sigma (Capiz), Concepcion (Iloilo), Madridejos (Cebu), Borongan City, Tacloblan City. No recent data concerning Kablog (Aklan) and Carles (Iloilo).

• There are 21,322 families or 88,087 persons taking temporary shelter in 577 evacuation centres in Regions MIMAROPA, VI, VIII and CARAGA. 57,555 are currently in the EC in the areas previously mentioned. (DSWD 29/12/2019)

• At least 50 people have died and 362 injured as a result of the typhoon. (NDRRMC 02/01/2020)

• Typhoon destroyed 17,369 houses and damaged 206,815.

• Damages of infrastructures and agriculture have been reported.

• Urgent needs are reported by many sectors: shelter, livelihoods and basic needs, health, water, sanitation and hygiene (WASH), protection, gender and inclusion (PGI), migration, community disaster preparedness and risk reduction. (OCHA 31/12/2019).

• In the country, a total of 600,000 families or 2,500,000 persons are affected in 2,702 barangays in Regions MIMAROPA, VI, VIII and CARAGA.

Anticipated scope and scale

• The full extent of the damage is yet to be determined.

• A magnitude 4.8 earthquake was also felt on 26 of December 2019 by the typhoon-affected areas surrounding of San Enrique, Iloilo. No damages from the earthquake have been reported. Strong winds, and storm surges are still expected, and rainfall can cause flooding and trigger landslides, resulting in more casualties, as well as in more damages to crops livelihoods, livestock, infrastructure and housing. (UN OCHA 27/12/2019)

Humanitarian constraints

• Restriction of movement has been reported as a result of the damage to the road infrastructure caused by the typhoon. Remote affected areas are currently hard to be accessed.

• The typhoon knocked out power and communication lines, uprooted trees, denuded farmlands and caused damage to infrastructure, health facilities, schools and homes made of light materials.