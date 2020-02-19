19 Feb 2020

ACAPS Briefing Note: Philippines - Typhoon (03 January 2020)

Report
from Assessment Capacities Project, Start Network
Published on 03 Jan 2020 View Original
preview
Download PDF (277.03 KB)

Crisis Impact Overview

• 915,000 people are recorded as affected in the following areas : Eastern Samar, Leyte, Western Samar, San Jose (Occidental Mindoro), Malay (Aklan), Sigma (Capiz), Concepcion (Iloilo), Madridejos (Cebu), Borongan City, Tacloblan City. No recent data concerning Kablog (Aklan) and Carles (Iloilo).

• There are 21,322 families or 88,087 persons taking temporary shelter in 577 evacuation centres in Regions MIMAROPA, VI, VIII and CARAGA. 57,555 are currently in the EC in the areas previously mentioned. (DSWD 29/12/2019)

• At least 50 people have died and 362 injured as a result of the typhoon. (NDRRMC 02/01/2020)

• Typhoon destroyed 17,369 houses and damaged 206,815.

• Damages of infrastructures and agriculture have been reported.

• Urgent needs are reported by many sectors: shelter, livelihoods and basic needs, health, water, sanitation and hygiene (WASH), protection, gender and inclusion (PGI), migration, community disaster preparedness and risk reduction. (OCHA 31/12/2019).

• In the country, a total of 600,000 families or 2,500,000 persons are affected in 2,702 barangays in Regions MIMAROPA, VI, VIII and CARAGA.

Anticipated scope and scale

• The full extent of the damage is yet to be determined.

• A magnitude 4.8 earthquake was also felt on 26 of December 2019 by the typhoon-affected areas surrounding of San Enrique, Iloilo. No damages from the earthquake have been reported. Strong winds, and storm surges are still expected, and rainfall can cause flooding and trigger landslides, resulting in more casualties, as well as in more damages to crops livelihoods, livestock, infrastructure and housing. (UN OCHA 27/12/2019)

Humanitarian constraints

• Restriction of movement has been reported as a result of the damage to the road infrastructure caused by the typhoon. Remote affected areas are currently hard to be accessed.

• The typhoon knocked out power and communication lines, uprooted trees, denuded farmlands and caused damage to infrastructure, health facilities, schools and homes made of light materials.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

ReliefWeb in 2019 - the records keep on coming…

In 2019, ReliefWeb continued to break its own records, topping the 10 million mark for the first time, with 10.8 million visitors.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.