15 Oct 2019

ACAPS Briefing Note: Philippines - Polio outbreak (15 October 2019)

On 19 September, the Philippine Department of Health (DOH) declared a national outbreak of polio following the confirmation of a polio case reported in Lanao del Sur province (Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao). As of 8 October 2019, there are two confirmed polio case after a second child from Laguna province (Calabarzon region) has been diagnosed with polio. In both cases the outbreak was caused by infection with a circulating vaccine-derived polio type 2 (cVDPV2). In addition, environmental samples have been tested positively for traces of the polio virus both for cVDPV1 and cVDPV2 types.

Anticipated scope and scale

The two confirmed polio cases of cVDPV2 have been reported in Lanao del Sur province and in Laguna province. The polio traces from environmental samples linked to cVDPV2 are from Manila and Davao. Children under five years are particularly vulnerable to polio. The circulating polio virus cVDPV2 is highly contagious and can easily spread in populations with low immunization. Due to low immunization rates, there is a high risk for polio to spread in the Philippines. The traces of cVDPV2 in different areas of the countries increase concerns over a spread. An immediate outbreak response through mass immunization of children under five is necessary.

Humanitarian Constraints

Access conditions vary greatly across Philippine islands. This can pose a challenge to a large-scale outbreak response. Special attention should be paid to the weather developments such as the ongoing Hagibis typhoon situation and to the security situation in provinces on Mindanao island.

