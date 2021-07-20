ACAPS Anticipatory briefing note : Philippines - Taal Volcano, 20 July 2021

CRISIS IMPACT OVERVIEW

• On 1 July, a phreatomagmatic eruption (i.e. magma coming into contact with water) was recorded from the main crater of the Taal Volcano, approximately 70km south of central Manila. This triggered an alert level 3 (on a 0–5 scale), and the eruption of the volcano appears to be imminent (OCHA 09/07/2021). In the January 2020 eruption, around 736,000 people were affected (IFRC 05/07/2021).

• On 17 July, the Taal Volcano recorded 87 volcanic earthquakes – a sharp increase from ten volcanic earthquakes on 29 June (PHIVOLCS 29/06/2021) – and a low-level background tremor that has persisted since 7 July. High levels of volcanic sulfur dioxide emissions and steam-rich plumes were generated from the main crater (PHIVOLCS 18/07/2021).

• At alert level 3, magma extruded from the main crater could drive an explosive eruption. The Taal Volcano island is currently considered a danger zone.

Accessing the island and the Agoncillo and Laurel municipalities is hazardous because there is a risk of a volcanic tsunami if strong eruptions occur (PHIVOLCS 18/07/2021).

• As at 17 July, more than 18,600 people were affected and around 13,400 people were displaced in Batangas province because of the eruption. Agoncillo and Laurel municipalities have the highest number of displaced people so far (2,800 and 4,400 respectively) (DROMIC 19/07/2021). Overall, nearly 53,600 people are likely to be affected by the eruption of the Taal Volcano (AHA Centre 01/07/2021).