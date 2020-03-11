Academe, DSWD work together to provide psychosocial first aid to Taal evacuees

The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) partnered with volunteers from two academic institutions to provide psychosocial first aid (PFA) to internally displaced persons (IDPs) affected by the eruption of the Taal Volcano at Talaibon evacuation center, Ibaan, Batangas.

The two institutions were the Don Mariano Marcos Memorial State University-College of Graduate Studies (DMMMSU-CGS), specifically from the Masters of Arts in Guidance Counselling in La Union, headed by Ms. Marcelina Ayson and the Marital and Family Counselling Practicum-Center for Family Ministries, Ateneo de Manila University led by Mr. Chito Generoso.

According to the World Health Organization, PFA “involves humane, supportive, and practical help to fellow human beings suffering serious crisis events.”

The PFA was administered in three batches on February 7 to 8, 19 and 21, and 23 to 24. In the first batch, a total of 38 families underwent the process, 15 of which were recommended by the team for further assessment due to some manifestations of emotional stress such as upsetting dreams or nightmares about the eruption, crying while recalling the incident, and being in a state of daze or *“natutulala” *when they think of the experience. During the second batch, eight families were provided with counseling. In the third batch, some 78 families completed the PFA session. To date, there are 434 families staying in the Talaibon evacuation center.

With the surfacing of emotional distress, the PFA team recommended continuous counselling sessions, skills training needs assessment for adult evacuees, and the conduct of different learning activities inside camp for children evacuees. The DSWD welcomed these recommendations which will help the evacuees cope with their present situation.

Meanwhile, the academe group noted the efficient management of the inter-agency team, composed of social welfare and development officers from DSWD and the concerned local government unit (LGU), local health team, Philippine National Police (PNP), Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP), and other local agencies.

They also recognized the cleanliness of the evacuation center and the presence of facilities such as child- and women-friendly space; storage rooms for food, non-food items, and other donations; medical corner, and security and information desks.

The partnership has demonstrated the collaborative efforts of the academe and the Department in the delivery of a tunay na malasakit sa mahihirap, *and maagap at mapagkalingang serbisyo sa mamamayan.* Engagements such as this reflected the continuous commitments of DSWD, Don Mariano Marcos Memorial State University-College of Graduate Studies, and Marital and Family Counselling Practicum-Center for Family Ministries, Ateneo de Manila University in further protecting and promoting the welfare of the Filipino people. -30-