Abra PRLEC launches livelihood trainings in conflict-affected town

By Xandro Alexander D. Carino

MALIBCONG,Abra, Nov.18(PIA)–-Livelihood trainings for residents in Barangay Buanao in this municipality will start very soon with the launching of the “Kabuhayan para sa Kapayapaan” Project by the Poverty Reduction, Livelihood and Employment Cluster of the Abra Provincial Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict (PTF-ELCAC).

The lined up skills trainings are masonry, carpentry, organic agriculture production and entrepreneurial training. Sixty trainees composed of indigenous peoples and former rebels are listed to partake in the training courses.

“Kabuhayan para sa Kapayapaan” is part of the cluster’s project in support to Executive Order No. 70 of President Rodrigo Duterte institutionalizing a “Whole-Of-Nation” Approach to end local communist armed conflict towards the attainment of sustainable and inclusive peace.

Buanao Punong Barangay Sergio Paganao expressed his gratitude for the program led by PRLEC for their barangay.

“We are very grateful that the services of the government have already reached us here in the far flung areas. Under the administration and leadership of President Rodrigo Roa Duterte, services and programs of the government are now brought to us gradually,” he said.

Malibcong Vice Mayor Regino Siddayao also thanked all the participating agencies as he encouraged everyone to work hand in hand to bring more training services and programs of the government to the people.

“From top to bottom, we, who are working in the government, must help one another to provide the needs of our people. The service of the government was not felt by our people. That is one of the reasons why there is insurgency in our province. But now, here comes the government bringing the services that we are longing for. With these livelihood trainings and production brought to us, we could feel the sincerity of our government to serve its people,” he said.

Members of the PRLEC Abra also signed a pledge of commitment with the local government unit of Malibcong for the sustainability of the project.

The launching program was also attended by the Civil Military Operations Officer 1Lt. John Rey Barro of the 24th Infantry Battalion, Philippine Army, Malibcong Municipal Police Station Acting Chief of Police Lt. Edwin Laruya and Police Captain Daryl Garro of the 1504th Maneuver Company, Regional Mobile Force Battalion.(JDP/XADC/CAGT – PIA CAR, Abra)