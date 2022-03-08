AASCTF Policy Brief - Policy and Practice Recommendations for a Gender Transformative Flood Early Warning System in Baguio City

The Baguio City Gender and Inclusion Study Report is the first deliverable in the project “PHI: Gender Transformative Approach for Strengthened Development, Application, and Replication of the Baguio City Smart Flood Early Warning”. The project involves a collaboration between Ramboll and Practical Action Consulting.

This policy brief provides targeted policy and practice recommendations for the Flood Early Warning System, in Baguio City, Western Philippines. These recommendations, building on the findings of the Baguio City Gender and Inclusion Study, will ensure the flood early warning system is Gender Transformative, providing a system that works effectively for all, with no-one left behind.

This policy brief is recommended reading for stakeholders engaged in implementing different components of the Baguio Flood Early Warning System, with wider relevance for those wishing to learn from Baguio’s investment in Gender Transformative Flood Early Warning.