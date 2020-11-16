78 ‘Ompong’- affected Abrenians get shelter assistance

By Christian Allister Tubadeza

BANGUED, Abra, Nov. 13 (PIA) – Seventy eight Abrenian families and individuals affected by Typhoon Ompong in 2018 get shelter financial assistance from the Office of the Civil Defense.

OCD CAR Assistant Regional Director Jose Ignacio Valera and Department of Social Welfare and Development- CAR OIC Director Leo Quintilla,vice chair of Disaster Response Cluster of the Cordillera Regional Disaster Risk Reduction Management Council, turned over the 5.2 million fund to Vice-Governor Ronald Balao-as, Provincial Board Member Leonard Andanan, Provincial Social Welfare and Development Officer Decimia Cabang and Provincial DRRM Officer Elmer Bersamin on Nov. 10 at the provincial capitol.

Each of the beneficiaries from the municipalities of Bangued, Danglas, Dolores, Lagayan, Lagangilang, Luba, San Juan, Tayum and Villaviciosa receives Php 60,000.

The financial assistance was donated by the People's Republic of China and South Korea through OCD and National DRRMC to help victims of calamities recover and be resilient.

Valera and Quintilla advised the beneficiaries to wisely spend this assistance to be more resilient amid the challenges in these difficult times.

Balao-as and Andanan expressed the provincial government’s gratitude to the commitment of the CDRRMC in prioritizing the typhoon - affected Abrenians to be provided with shelter assistance fund. (JDP/CAGT – PIA CAR, Abra)