7,786 dengue cases, 36 death in CagVal

By Gene V. Baquiran

TUGUEGARAO CITY, Cagayan, Aug. 13 (PIA) – An official of the Department of Health – Center for Health Development (DOH-CHD) here said the Cagayan Valley Region has now 7,786 dengue cases and 36 recorded death from January to August 5, 2019.

Regional Director Rio Magpantay said Cagayan provinces recorded the most number of cases with 3,324 with 15 death followed by Isabela with 2,933 with 18 deaths.

Nueva Vizcaya has 801 cases but no recorded death while Quirino has 720 cases with two deaths. Batanes has only eights cases with no recorded deaths.

With the alarming number of cases, he director said there is a need to intensify its information drive and relaunch its program dubbed as Operation Block Out Deng-Get Out 4 o’clock habit.

Magpantay said teams from the department, with its DengBusters Mascot will move from the different areas to intensify campaign to eradicate dengue carring mosquitoes.

The DengBusters, the first and only group among DOH offices in the country, is organized to conduct massive information dissemination activities in the region, since children love to listen and interact with mascots, Magpantay said.

DOH also awarded insecticide-treated nets to Carig Norte Elementary School which can be placed in every schools. Magpantay said mosquitoes will die when they will get contact to the net. All schools, he said, will be given nets for the protection of school children.

"A ready fund will also be provided to local government units should there be a need for fogging or spraying in certain areas," Magpantay said.

Recently, Health Secretary Francisco Duque III declared the National Dengue Epidemic because of the increasing cases from January to July which is at 146,062 or 98 percent higher compared to same period last year. (MDCT/GVB/PIA 2-Cagayan)