08 Jun 2019

750 families in DavSur town receive food packs from Davao City LGU

Report
from Government of the Philippines
Published on 04 Jun 2019 View Original

By Anthony Allada

MAGSAYSAY, Davao del Sur, June 3 – Around 750 families received food packs from the City Government of Davao, Sunday here. It was facilitated by the Phil. Red Cross- (PRC) Davao del Sur Chapter.

There were 375 families from Barangay Kanapolo and 375 others from Barangay San Miguel, who benefited from the food distribution.

Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte set aside P1-million for the municipality as the city government's help to those who were heavily affected by the long dry spell experienced by the people, especially the farmers.

Both Kanapolo Barangay Captain Emilio Ulie and San Miguel Barangay Captain Procisimo Cuestas expressed their heartfelt thanks to Mayor Duterte for the assistance that would be a great help to their constituents. (Magsaysay LGU/Anthony Allada)

