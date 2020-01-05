For 75 folks in conflict-stricken village in Samar, better life in 2020

TACLOBAN CITY, Jan. 3 (PIA) - Some 75 residents of Barangay Guimbanga, one of the 11 priority barangays in Calbiga, Samar, are looking forward to a better life for them and their families in 2020.

This is so as several days before New Year, they successfully completed their livelihood trainings and received their certificates of completion in a simple graduation rites held at the Pavillion, Brgy. Letiron, Calbiga, Samar.

The graduates expressed their gratitude for the sincerity of the government to uplift their lives and improve their well-being in the society.

Of the 75 graduates, twenty five (25) students finished their training on Raised Meat Type Animals (Leading to Organic Agriculture Production NC-II); twenty five (25) in Producing Organic Fertilizer; and twenty five (25) in Producing Various Concoctions and Extracts.

Aside from their certificates, the graduates received tools as part of their starter kits: 50 Knapsack Sprayers, 50 weighing scales, 25 Shovels, 25 Spading Forks, 25 Sprinkles and 25 Measuring Cups.

The skills training towards employment program is part of the Executive Order Number 70 to End Local Communist Armed Conflict in the Province of Samar to rebuild the community into a better place to live.

The trainings were conducted by the Bosis Family Rural Farm School from September 25- October 03 2019 through the TESDA-Samar, lead of the Poverty Reduction and Employment Cluster (PRLEC) of the Samar Provincial Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict and the Calbiga Municipal Task Force- ELCAC.

No less than TESDA-8 Provincial Director Engr. Enrico Banario confirmed the graduates and awarded the training certificates with Hon. . Eva L. Castillo, Vice Mayor of Calbiga, LTC Rhomel R Langcauon, CO of 46IB, Ms. Delia Mabansag, PESO Calbiga, Mr. Danilo Miralles and Erick Mabajen. (PIA8)