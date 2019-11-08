718-T families affected by quakes

By Joey Dalumpines

DAVAO CITY November 7, 2019 (PIA) - The Regional Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council XI (RDRRMC XI) maintained that the total number of families greatly affected by the series of earthquakes from October 16, 29 and 31 stands at 718,713 which is equivalent to 2,874,852 individuals.

Joseph Paul Nogra, emergency operations center manager of the RDRRMC XI said the figures especially on the number of deaths are changing and are due for validation.

He banked on the police and the National Bureau of Investigation to double check on the veracity of the data.

“Seemingly, the data is changing. As we give attention on recording the number of casualties, we must ensure that we also ensure the right way of delivery of relief goods to the victims,” Nogra said.

The reports reaching the Regional Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office placed the current number of deaths at nine adding three deaths to an earlier declaration of six deaths in Davao Region.

The data said three persons died of cardiac arrest allegedly due to the quakes in Digos City while the Municipal Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office of Magsaysay searched the whereabouts of two other missing persons in Magsaysay, Davao del Sur.

The latest quake at magnitude 6.5 caused a landslide and damming effect in Kiblawan, Davao del Sur while the 6.3 magnitude quake in Magsaysay, Davao del Sur that happened October 16 resulted in a landslide with two persons missing and initially displaced 56 families.

“The latest death count was attributed to the three persons who died of cardiac arrest in Digos City, Davao del Sur which was concurred by the Digos City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office,” Cheryl Osorio, head, plans and programs of the Office of Civil Defense said.

She said the RDRRMC XI is also verifying the report of two deaths in Davao City, looking closely if they were disaster-related.

The two deaths in Davao City have post-mortem reports from the National Bureau of Investigation XI but were not recorded by the City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office of Davao City.

Gerwin Bermundo, Public Health Associate of the Department of Health confirmed receiving data of more death statistics in Matan-ao, Digos City and Magsasay in Davao del Sur.

“Incidentally, all data we received needs due validation,” he said.

Authorities called on the city and municipal disaster risk reduction and management offices to double check the data sent to the regional office of the OCD XI.

As of eight o’clock in the morning, water delivery in the affected areas resumed particularly in Magsaysay, Bansalan, Matan-ao and Digos City spearheaded by the Bureau of Fire Protection personnel.

At the same time, the Philippine Coast Guard also delivered the relief goods from the Department of Social Welfare and Development to Kidapawan City and Magpet in North Cotabato.

Germicidal cleaners were repacked at the Emergency Operation Center of the RDRRMC XI office.

Twenty personnel from the 10th Infantry Division also assisted in the repacking of rice from the National Food Authority while thirty others wait for the arrival of relief goods at the Davao International Airport.

Staff Sergeant Olegario Banac, Jr. of the 10th Civil-Military Operations Battalion bared that soldiers are also providing area security in the affected in areas in both Davao del Sur and North Cotabato.

FO2 Eugene Cuda, spokesperson of the Bureau of Fire Protection XI said the search and rescue units of the Bureau of Fire Protection XI in Kapalong, Davao del Norte, and Compostela Valley returned to base due to the unstable condition in the landslide areas.

“Due to the instability of the areas, the search and rescue operation is suspended,” he said.

The OCD XI also delivered ten sacks of rice for every municipality in Hagonoy, Matan-ao, Bansalan and Kiblawan, all in Davao del Sur.

The Department of Social Welfare and Development revealed the arrival of more relief goods.

Teodo Rey Adorable, Project Development Officer of the DSWD XI said 1, 852 food packs have arrived so far today together with 300 laminated tarpaulins, and 834 baby cereals.

He said the DSWD XI has also delivered 1,500 food packs in Sta. Maria, Sulop, Hagonoy and Digos City today. (PIA XI-Joey Sem G. Dalumpines with reports from the OCD XI)