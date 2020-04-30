56,896 families receive SAP cash assistance in Sarangani

By Nirvana Alpha Vita G. Fruylan

Alabel, Sarangani, April 29 (PIA) – A total of 56, 896 families out of the 59,874 target beneficiaries of the Social Amelioration Program (SAP) emergency assistance for Sarangani, receive their respective payouts as of Wednesday, April 29, according to Racquel Panal, Officer-in-charge of the Provincial Social Welfare and Development Office (PSWDO).

She said six out of the seven municipalities of Sarangani have completed the distribution of the cash assistance. These municipalities are Kiamba, Maitum, Malungon, Glan, Malapatan, and Maasim.

Distribution in the municipality of Alabel is ongoing with two more barangays scheduled to be completed Thursday, April 30.

“12,982 beneficiaries are from the Municipality of Glan; Maitum - 5,580; Kiamba - 7,281; Malungon- 9,354; Malapatan - 7,679; Maasim - 8,082; Alabel - 5,938 with 2,978 more to go for tomorrow (April 30),” she clarified.

Panal disclosed that an aggregate total amount of Php299, 370,000 was downloaded to the seven towns of Sarangani from April 7 to 13.

Maitum got 27,900,000; Kiamba - 36,405,000; Maasim - 40,410,000; Malungon - 46,770,000; Alabel - 44,580,000; Malapatan - 38,395,000; and Glan - 64,910,000.

The challenge in the distribution, she said, is the terrain of some municipalities in the province where social workers have to spend the entire day just to wait for beneficiaries from remote barangays to claim their payouts.

Meanwhile, Panal expressed hope that the distribution of the emergency subsidy for the remaining two barangays in Alabel will be done by tomorrow to finally complete the distribution in all seven towns of Sarangani. (PGFruylan/PIA-Gensan)