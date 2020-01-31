31 Jan 2020

53EB of Phil Army holds relief ops for Taal Volcano unrest

Report
from Government of the Philippines
Published on 31 Jan 2020 View Original

By Hazel Gloria

CEBU CITY, Jan. 29 (PIA) -- The 53rd Engineer Brigade of the Philippine Army located at Camp Lapulapu, this city, conducted relief operations to help the residents in Batangas affected by the recent string of volcanic activities at Taal Volcano.

To generate funds for the relief operations dubbed as “Tabang Taal ng Kawal Inhinyero," personnel of the 53rd Engineer Brigade voluntarily contributed a portion of their subsistence allowance equivalent to one day (P150), generating a total of P149, 400.

Under the leadership of BGen. Joselyn Regis-Bandarlipe, 53EB commander, the unit was able to distribute 500 packs of blankets, pillows, and bath towels to families in two evacuation sites on Jan. 25, 2020.

At the Bilaran National High School in Nasugbu, Batangas, 379 packs were distributed while another 121 packs were given to the evacuees at Senior High School InTuy, Batangas.

The brigade also collaborated with 514ECBn, Engr. Robert Bandarlipe, and Alex Pimentel of the Municipal Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office of Nasugbu, Batangas for the relief operations.

The recent string of Taal volcanic eruptions in Batangas that started on Jan. 12, 2020 drove residents to abandon their homes and their livelihoods to seek safer haven in evacuation centers.

The large-scale damage moved many citizens and even government and non-profit organizations to initiate help for the victims affected. (hfg with report from 53EBde)

