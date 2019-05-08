5 LDS towns ready their DRRM aggie-action plan

By Recthie T. Paculba

MARAWI CITY, Lanao del Sur, May 6 (PIA)--Planning officers of five municipalities in Lanao del Sur gathered in a stakeholder forum to come-up with their respective Municipal Disaster Risk Reduction Management (DRRM) Action Plan in Agriculture.

The forum, held May 1-3 at Apple Tree Resort Hotel in Misamis Oriental, was part of the UN-FAO Project entitled "Emergency Assistance to Restore Food Security and Enhance Agricultural Production and Resilience in Typhoon-affected Communities in Lanao del Norte (Region X) and Lanao del Sur (BARMM)."

The five municipalities engaged in the preparation of MDRRM Plan for Agriculture were among the badly hit municipalities during 2017 Typhoon Tembien (Vinta), namely: Madalum, Maguing, Buadipuso Buntong, Lumbabayabao and Ditsa-an Ramain.

It can be noted that these areas also suffered major losses in the recent El Nino.

The five towns formulated their DRRM Plan of Action in Agriculture with the guidance and support from FAO and various national government agencies in the province.

The towns also presented the plans to the body to gather technical feedback for enhancement along thematic issues and in hopes to mobilize resources for the implementation of identified activities.

Lawyer Ammal D. Solaiman, newly-designated BARMM deputy minister for Planning, Monitoring and Evaluation of the Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Agrarian Reform (MAFAR) graced the forum.

Solaiman strongly expressed her support for the implementation of the plan, saying it will greatly contribute to the development of the agriculture sector in the region.

Despite budget constraints of the new government, she said she will bring the issue to the table of the regional management so that assistance can be extended to the calamity-stricken farmers in Lanao del Sur.

The forum was highlighted by the signing of commitment for a concerted and unified effort towards a climate smart and disaster-resilient agricultural sector thereby ensuring food security and sustainable development in the BARMM. (MAFAR Lanao del Sur/PIA10)