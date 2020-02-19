19 Feb 2020

4th Patak Kontra Polio starts

Report
from Government of the Philippines
Published on 18 Feb 2020

By Joey Dalumpines

DAVAO CITY Feb. 17 (PIA) - The fourth round of the Patak Kontra Polio commenced today (Feb. 17) dubbed as the supplemental polio patak, according to Dr. Josephine Villafuerte, city health officer.

She said health workers will be administering the OPV 1 and OPV 3 to all children either house to house or passing through the places of convergence like patak centers, malls, terminals and public markets.

“We are not lowering our guard, knowing that polio is in the environment,” Villafuerte said.

She said health workers still target at 108 percent both in and near Davao City.

Villafuerte stressed that no person is afflicted with the illness in Davao City but polio is noted in areas where toilets have no septic tanks.

“Davao City has no human case, only its environment,” she said.

She underscored that Davao River remains positive of polio virus on the latest research conducted in December 2019.

Villafuerte only surmised that polio virus could come from houses with no toilets or with toilets but no septic tanks.

She said recipients who missed the previous polio vaccination can still come and be vaccinated.

“They can come and be given the vaccine,” Villafuerte said. (PIA XI-Joey Sem G. Dalumpines)

