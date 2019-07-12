4ID chief: CAPDdev addresses armed conflict in peaceful manner

By Apipa P. Bagumbaran

Published on July 12, 2019

IMPASUG-ONG, Bukidnon, July 3 (PIA) -- The Convergence Areas for Peace and Development (CAPDev) program is an attempt of the government in Northern Mindanao to address conflict and various issues in a peaceful manner.

Major General Franco Nemesio Gacal, commanding officer of the 4thInfantry Division of the Philippine Army, said this during the 46th anniversary celebration of the 8th Infantry (Dependable) Battalion.

Gacal said there are things which could be addressed using other approaches and government interventions that would somehow alleviate the conditions of kababayans so that they will not be recruited by the political catalysts of NPA and become enemies of the government.

He said the CAPDev is the banner program of the region to put an end to local communist conflict and insurgency.

Addressing the Dependable troopers, Gacal urged them to throw in all their efforts to CAPDev and continue building on their gains particularly in the operationalization of Executive Order 70.

The celebration, he said, should serve as a reminder that they cannot rest on their laurels. “There is more to be done especially now that we are rallying all our efforts to end communist insurgency,” he added.

He also told the troopers to make sure that no one will harm or threaten the people and disturb the peace in their areas of operations.

“Let us make CPP-NPA and other terrorist and lawless groups feel that they are not welcome in the communities unless they drop their arms and walk in the path of peace.”

The 46th anniversary of the 8th IB was highlighted by the awarding of military medals.

Merit medal was given to Sergeant Junday Gealon, Sergeant Danilo Simbajon, Private First Class Vergel Suazo, and Private Jhon Paul Del Ayre while Staff Sergeant Ricardo Mendoza and Private First Class Janmary Nanolan received commendation medal. (APB/PIA10)