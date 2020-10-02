4 Southern Leyte LGUs to benefit PRC's post-Haiyan dev't project

By Ma. Rebecca G. Cadavos

MAASIN CITY, Oct. 1 (PIA) -- Some four municipalities of the province of Southern Leyte were identified as beneficiaries of the Post Haiyan Development Project of the Philippine Red Cross.

Chapter Administrator Jonas P. Maco disclosed that these municipalities that were prioritized for the said project are Liloan, Tomas Oppus, Limasawa and Silago.

Each municipality has five barangays and five public schools that were identified as recipeints to receive the said project.

For Liloan town, barangays Pres. Quezon, Anilao, Magupas, Bahay and Gud-an while Fatima Public School, Cadayunan PS, Estela National High School, Pandam Elementary School and Himay-angan NHS are beneficiaries for the school category of the said project.

For Tomas Oppus town are the barngays of Tinago, Kawayan, Biasong, Kambiti and San Agustin for the barangay category and Hinapu ES, San Isidro NHS, Carnaga ES, Rizal NHS and Don Agustin NHS for the school category.

For the municipality of Limasawa, barangays listed are Lugsongan, Magallanes, Triana, San Agustin and San Bernardo, while Lugsongan ES, Magallanes ES, Limasawa NHS, San Bernardo ES and Triana ES for public school category.

For Silago, recipient barangays are Puntana, Balwagan, Laguma, Salvacion and Poblacion I while for the school category are Catmon, Katipunan ES, Imelda ES, Tubaon and Mercedes NHS.

Maco in his presentation said that the Post Haiyan Development Project has three components, namely: Disaster Risk Reduction; Red Cross 143 and Red Cross Youth; and the Chapter Development.

The project objective is aimed to strengthen and sustain resilience in the targeted communities and public schools through training.

Among other targets include the awareness of disaster risk, to gain knowledge, skills and tools necessary in preparing for disaster response.

Its proposed budget reached P17,369,690 for Southern Leyte alone. (ldl/rgc/PIA Southern Leyte)