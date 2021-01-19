334 families in Kalinga to receive livelihood assistance grant

By Peter A. Balocnit

CITY OF TABUK, Kalinga, Jan. 18 (PIA) - - Three hundred thirty four (334) families in the municipalities of Balbalan, Pasil, Lubuagan and Pinukpuk are awaiting the release of livelihood assistance grant approved last quarter of 2020 from the continuing fund of the Department of Social Welfare and Development.

Macfarlyne Bumosao, focal person on the Livelihood Assistance Grant (LAG), said they are just waiting for the downloading of funds for these beneficiaries under LAG 3 whose project proposals were assessed and approved. Each family-beneficiary affected by calamity will receive P15,000.00,” he said.

Bumosao reported that under LAG 4 this first quarter of 2021, on-going assessment for eligibility are applications of 337 families of internally displaced persons from the municipalities of Balbalan, Pinukpuk, Tanudan, Lubuagan and Tabuk City which were shortlisted by their respective disaster risk reduction management offices.

Under LAG 5, the Social Welfare and Development team is targeting 635 families in the municipalities of Lubuagan, Tinglayan, Tanudan and Tabuk City. Bumosao said their applications are being processed for the DSWD-CAR region’s approval.

Meanwhile, liquidation is on-going for LAG 1 and 2. Beneficiaries are reminded that procurement must be based on the proposal. “Anything procured or paid not in the proposal is passed to the proponent as his personal expense,” Bumosao warned.

Proposed livelihood are short term in nature aimed for victims of calamities to earn and recover early. (JDP/PAB-PIA CAR, Kalinga)