05 Jul 2019

31 evacuation centers to be built in Bicol Region

Report
from Government of the Philippines
Published on 04 Jul 2019 View Original

By Rosalita B. Manlangit

DAET, Camarines Norte, July 4 (PIA)-A total of 31 evacuation centers will be constructed in various parts of the Bicol Region this year according to Regional Director Claudio L. Yucot of the Office of Civil Defense 5 and chairperson of the Regional Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (RDRRMC).

This was bared during the Talakayan sa PIA on Air over Radyo Pilipinas and Kapihan following the regional kick off of the National Disaster Resilience Month (NDRM) held in this province, Monday July 1.

RD Yucot said that the 31 evacuation center projects will be allocated and divided to all the provinces throughout the region this year aside from the 4 projects that were given earlier to the province of Albay.

Each evacuation center costs almost P32 million. The local government units should donate 3,000 square meters of land where the building will be located.

He said that building more evacuation centers will now be the regular project of the OCD so that school buildings will no longer be occupied during disasters.

Meanwhile, RD Yucot stressed that to avoid disaster, vulnerable sectors should be taken out of the areas where adversity like landslides, floods might happen.

He said that we should follow the advice of the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) and Mines and Geo-Sciences Bureau (MGB) and other concerned agencies and local government units.

Eric de Castro, operations division head of the Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction Management Office (PDRRMO) said that aside from the “Run for Resilience” as regional kick off activity, they will also conduct a region wide convergence of Local Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Officers (LDRRMOs) on July 16-18.

He said that other activities for this month will be the youth summit on July 16-20 and 8th Provincial Skills Olympics on July 29-31 wherein barangay response teams from all the towns will be the participants.

The kapihan was also participated by the LDRRMOs as guests who also discussed NDRM activities and initiatives in their localities. (RBManlangit, PIA5/Camarines Norte)

