30,000 liters of water distributed in Lapu-Lapu

The Philippine Red Cross (PRC) continues to provide clean and potable water in the province of Lapu-Lapu, months after Typhoon Odette (International name: Rai) struck the Visayas and Mindanao region. PRC staff and volunteers were deployed and distributed 30,000 liters of water in Brgy. Mactan, Brgy. Soong, and Brgy. Pusok last February 28, 2022.

Simultaneously, PRC also conducted hygiene promotion to 600 individuals in Brgy. Mactan, 500 individuals in Brgy. Soong Mactan, and Brgy. Pusok to help raise awareness on access to clean and safe water to the residents affected by the typhoon. PRC continues to restore the lifelines in the area, as water is still a necessity for the residents who still don’t have access.

“Hindi natin papabayaan ang mga naapektuhan ng bagyong odette, buwan na ang lumipas ngunit patuloy ang Red Cross staff at volunteers sa pagtulong sa mga labis na naapektuhan ng bagyo. Maipapakita rito ang dedikasyon ng bawat isa na bumubuo sa Red Cross upang maibalik ang dignidad sa tao at makatayo uli sa sariling mga paa,” CHairman Gordon said.

As part of the Red Cross’ commitment to serving the most vulnerable, PRC has already distributed more than 11, 709, 633 liters of clean and potable water and promoted proper hygiene to 220,075 individuals since the start of PRC Odette Operations.